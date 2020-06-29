The Philadelphia Phillies, unfortunately, know firsthand the challenges of trying to play baseball amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team reported this month that seven players and five staff members tested positive for the virus. Six of the players and all the staff were at the team’s spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida.
“What is eye-opening to a lot of us is how quickly it spread even in an environment where we were on the extreme end of caution,” Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said Monday in a video conference call with reporters. “The facility in Clearwater was pretty airtight in terms of staggering the time the players were working out and cleaning the facility in between.”
Klentak said that none of the players or staff infected became seriously ill. Monday was the first time a Phillies official had spoken publicly since the positive tests were announced.
“Some of our people had flu-like symptoms and fevers that lasted somewhere between a few hours and 24 hours,” he said. “But nobody has been hospitalized. There hasn’t been any grave concerns for anybody, which is good.”
But the cases showed what the Phillies and baseball are dealing with as the game begins its comeback this week. On Friday, Philadelphia will host its first official workout of summer camp to prepare for the season at Citizens Bank Park and at Ashburn Field in FDR Park in Philadelphia. The 60-game season starts July 23. Philadelphia have 53 players set to come to camp, but could add more as teams are allowed to have 60.
“We saw an outbreak take place in Clearwater where we had six to eight players down there,” Klentak said. “It can happen fast. Now all of a sudden, we’re going to have 53 (players). Thirty teams are going to have that with more staff, and you’re going to layer in travel. The importance of testing every couple of days is going to be critical to the operation as is the discipline of people to stay safe not only when they’re at the field but when they’re not at the field.”
Klentak did not specify a number but said a handful of Phillies players will be placed on MLB's new COVID-19 related injury list before camp begins. Klentak also noted that players do not have to test positive to be placed on the COVID-19 injury list. Players who have been exposed to the virus or have symptoms but haven’t tested positive can also be placed on the list. Players must have two consecutive negative tests to come off the list.
“It’s hopeful that not only our team but teams throughout the league can learn from what happened (in Clearwater),” Klentak said, “and hopefully work to prevent outbreaks like this moving forward.”
Klentak said he didn’t expect any Phillies to opt out of playing this season. Players who are determined to be high risk can opt out and still receive pay and service time.
Klentak emphasized that everyone connected with baseball from the front office to the dugout must be flexible this season .
“We are asking all our players and staff to recognize that things are not going to look and feel the same that they have throughout their careers,” he said. “No mater what your role is in this industry everybody has an incentive to make these games go. There’s a universal incentive here to make this work, and I think that’s cause for optimism.”
Klentak said the team is still working out the details of how camp will be run. The primary site will be Citizens Bank Park. He said to maintain social distancing players might do their weight lifting on the ballpark’s concourse. Players will probably be separated into groups of 12 to 15 for workouts.
“We’re looking to use all parts of Citizens Bank park right now,” Klentak said. “It really is on all-hands-on-deck process.”
Klentak said it’s important for the long-term health of baseball that the sport returns this summer.
“I think we have a good team,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can to put the best team on the field and win. If we can get our guys on the field for a 60-game season, we should be competitive.”
