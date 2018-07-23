PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies bullpen fell apart in the ninth inning Monday.
The Phillies defense helped push the relievers over the edge.
The Los Angeles Dodgers scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat Philadelphia 7-6 before 33,753 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Maikel Franco hit two home runs for the Phillies.
Phillies standout rookie reliever Seranthony Dominguez had one of the worst outings of his career. He threw 30 pitches in the top of the ninth but got just one out. Dominguez walked three and allowed one hit and two runs.
"I was having trouble locating my fastball," Dominguez said. "I missed some key pitches. I didn't have it tonight."
The Dodgers winning run scored on a Dominguez wild pitch with the bases loaded. Dominguez threw a 98 mph fastball low and away. Phillies catcher Jorge Alfaro should have caught it. The ball never hit the dirt and simply deflected off his glove.
"I should catch that ball," Alfaro said, "or at least keep it in front of me. There's nothing else I can say about it. I give my best for the team. What else can I do? It happens."
Phillies catchers have been a defensive liability all season. Philadelphia catchers began Monday with 14 errors (the most in baseball) and 13 passed balls (tied for third in baseball).
"We know we're going to make errors," Alfaro said. "We're humans. I just made a mistake."
The game marked the start of what is most likely Chase Utley’s final appearance at Citizens Bank Park as an active player. The former Phillies standout started at second base for the Dodgers and went 0 for 4.
The game on a humid night matched a pair of playoff contenders. The Dodgers (56-44) lead the National League West, while the Phillies (55-44) are tied with the Atlanta Braves for the NL East lead.
The contest took nearly four hours but was entertaining at times.
Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin gave up three homes runs in 2 2/3 innings as the Dodgers built a 4-1 lead after four innings. Philadelphia took a brief 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth on a three-run home run by Rhys Hoskins and solo shot from Odubel Herrera.
After the disappointing top of the ninth, Franco led off the bottom of the inning with his second home run of the game to cut the Dodgers lead to a run.
But Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen retired the next three hitters to preserve the win.
"I'm really proud of the way our guys fought tooth and nail and battled," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "We were down to a strong opponent with a ferocious lineup, and we never felt like we were out of the game."
