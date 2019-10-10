The Pinelands Regional High School girls volleyball team beat Absegami 2-1 in a nonconference match Thursday.
The set scores were 25-19, 22-25 and 25-13.
Pinelands improved to 14-4 and are third in the Shore Conference B South Division.
Emma Capriglione had 17 kills, 10 digs and seven blocks for Pinelands (14-4). Allison Gotts had 16 assists, eight service points and three aces. Sharon Benson had nine kills and 10 service points.
Jackie Fortis had 10 kills and eight digs for Absegami (14-2). Kaylin Flukey had nine kills, two digs and two aces. Kailyn Fortis had 22 assists and three digs. The Braves are first in the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference.
Cedar Creek 2,
Middle Twp. 0
Cedar Creek won 25-10, 25-7.
Nina Casselberry had six kills, 13 service points and seven aces for the Pirates (12-4). Angelina Cox had 12 assists, five service points and three kills. Kylie Ackerman had seven digs, four service points and three.
Middle Township fell to 0-9.
From Wednesday
Camden Tech 2,
Hammonton 1
Camden Tech (10-4) beat Hammonton (3-10) 25-23, 19-25, 25-20.
Cayla Kalani led Hammonton with 11 digs, seven service points, four kills and three aces.
Julia Sulzner had 13 digs and eight service points. Tiffany Paretti had seven assists, five service points and five digs.
Gloucester Tech 2,
Our Lady of Mercy 0
Gloucester Tech (16-5) beat Our Lady of Mercy (4-10) 25-19, 25-13.
Ava Barrasso led Our Lady of Mercy with nine assists and three service points. Olivia Stefano had six kills, two service points, an ace and a dig. Alice Cawley had four digs, three kills and three service points.
Boys soccer
No. 1 St. Augustine Prep 8,
Atlantic City 0
Kevin Witkoski scored twice for the Hermits (13-2). Antonio Matos, Aidan Davis, Kyle Bartleson, Michael Whiteman, Mike Balestriere and Luke Salmon each scored once. Anthony Libero made two saves.
For Atlantic City, Daniel Rugerio-Mazzocco made 11 saves. The Vikings fell to 1-11.
Pleasantville 4,
Cape May Tech 1
Ricardo Exantus had two goals and an assist for Pleasantville (8-2-1). Daniel Licona and Elmer Barahoma each had a goal, and Fred Zorilla and Melvin Casco each had an assist. Randy Monroy had seven saves.
Scotty Wiltshire scored for Cape May Tech (5-8). Lucas Gehrig had nine saves.
Holy Spirit 4,
St. Joseph 2
Christian Kalinowski had two goals and an assist for Holy Spirit (4-8). De-Quawn scored twice. Brendan Mackey and Ryan Bailey each added an assist. Mackey also made eight saves.
St. Joseph fell to 0-11. No other information was available.
Mainland Reg. 2,
Middle Twp. 1
Devon Ford had a goal and an assist for Mainland (10-4). Nick Bozzi had a goal, and Ryan Pelligrino had an assist. Zach Matik made six saves.
David Gardner scored for Middle Township (8-6).
Girls tennis
Ocean City 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Bridgeton
Singles— Jordan Moyer d. Anne Dominique 6-0, 6-0; no other information was available.
Doubles— Ashley Devlin-Brooke Powell O d. Jenaya Cruz-Lizbeth Cruz 6-0, 6-1; Emily Tumelty-Charis Holmes d. Ariana Cruz-Marley Cruz 6-0, 6-1.
Records— Ocean City 12-2, Bridgeton 0-15.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.