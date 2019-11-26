Pinelands Regional High School graduate Thomas Poklikuha won his 100th career collegiate wrestling match last week.
Poklikuha, a senior at Stevens Institute of Technology, earned a first-period pin at 165 pounds for the Ducks in a 37-12 win over Roger Williams at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute Duals.
Also for Stevens, Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey Township) won an 11-0 major decision against Roger Williams and a 17-2 technical fall in a 33-12 win over WPI, both at 133 pounds.
Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) competed at the Navy Classic, finishing 1-2, which included a 7-3 decision in the consolation bracket at 165 pounds. Navy’s Dillon Taylor (St. Augustine) also went 1-2 at 165, winning a 6-5 decision in the consolation bracket.
Conner Boal (Holy Spirit) earned a pin (2:58) at 184 for Lycoming in a 48-10 win over Pitt Bradford.
Isaiah Ocasio (Vineland) placed third at 141 for Rochester Institute of Technology at the New York State Championship in Oswego. He won an 8-0 major and 10-9 and 3-1 decisions before dropping to the third place bout, which he won.
Owen Kretschmer (Southern) won a 4-3 decision at 133 for Castleton in a 34-7 win over WPI at the WPI Duals.
Kal-El Corbitt (Oakcrest) won an exhibition match at 184 pounds, an 8-5 decision, for The College of New Jersey during a 31-6 win at York.
Gary Nagle (Middle Township) won by forfeit at 174 for Ursinus in a 43-5 win over King’s.
Austin Cominsky (Middle Township) won a pin (1:51) at 285 for Wilkes in a 54-6 win over Kent State at the Scotty Wood Duals in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He also earned a pin (4:45) in a 25-22 loss to Gettysburg.
Men’s basketball
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had six points and three rebounds in Bowling Green’s 77-75 win over Western Kentucky. He had 10 points and three rebounds in a 91-84 overtime win against Cincinnati.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 15 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in Delaware’s 79-64 win over Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) to improve to 6-0.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in Holy Cross’ 82-74 loss to Harvard.
Rey Bethea (Atlantic City) had seven points and two rebounds in Howard’s 91-63 loss to Marshall. He had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 100-69 loss to Ball State.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern) had 20 points and eight rebounds in Pace’s 99-64 win over Mercy. He had 33 points and nine rebounds in a 78-66 win over American International.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had 16 points and three rebounds in District of Columbia’s 85-83 overtime win against Georgian Court. He had five points and three rebounds in a 79-69 win over Nyack.
DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had 15 points and three assists in Cabrini’s 93-86 loss to Scranton.
In Centenary’s 92-88 loss to Marywood, Sammy Growalt (Pleasantville) had eight points and five rebounds, and Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) added eight points and two rebounds. In a 70-53 loss to Rutgers-Newark, Anderson scored six, and Growalt added four points and two rebounds. In a 96-95 loss to SUNY Delhi, Anderson scored 10 and added two rebounds.
Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had 11 points and five rebounds in Drew’s 88-70 win over Saint Elizabeth.
Andrew Schulz (Pinelands) scored eight in FDU-Florham’s 84-80 win over Wells.
Jalen Horsley (Oakcrest) grabbed three rebounds in Keystone’s 102-99 win over York.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had nine points and eight rebounds in Moravian’s 73-61 win over William Paterson.
Jordyn Kendrick (St. Augustine) had seven points and three steals in Neumann’s 75-50 win over Purchase. He scored five in a 72-71 loss to Muhlenberg.
In Widener’s 79-67 win over Catholic, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 20 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had seven points and two assists.
