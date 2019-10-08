The Cedar Creek High school boys soccer team beat Lower Cape May Regional 1-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.
Austin Gross scored the go-ahead goal for Cedar Creek in the 62nd minute. Hunter McDonald had two saves. The Pirates improved to 3-8.
Mark Ryan had four saves for Lower Cape May (3-9).
Pilgrim Academy 2,
Gloucester County Christian 0
Geon Smallwood led Pilgrim Academy (8-2) with two goals.
Jalen Smith, David Seary and Charlie Baehner had a goal each. Baehner had an assist.
Eric Jelinski had four saves for the shutout.
No. 3 Kingsway Reg. 3,
Hammonton 0
Michael Daly had a goal and an assist for Kingsway (9-2). Eucario Flores and Sean Fatiga had a goal apiece, and Ethan Nguyen added an assist. Jason Grandizio had three saves.
Jake Fisher had five saves for Hammonton (4-7-1).
Cape May Tech 3,
Holy Spirit 1
Cape May Tech (5-7) scored two second-half goals after the game was tied 1-1 at halftime. De-Quawn Johnson scored for the host Spartans (3-8). Brendan Mackey had seven saves for Spirit. No other information was available.
Salem 4,
Wildwood 2
Nathan Wilson scored four goals for Salem (4-9).
Logan Foote had five saves.
Jaxon Tomlin and Corlen Vallese scored for Wildwood (1-10-1). Alessandro Sanzone made eight saves.
Atlantic Christian School 4,
Cumberland Reg. 2
Aaron Glancey led the Cougars with two goals.
Joshua Jacoby and Luke Phillips had a goal each. Ben Noble had two assists.
No. 1 St. Augustine Prep 6,
Bridgeton 0
St. Augustine, ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, scored four goals in the first half. The Prep (12-2) got a goals from Antonio Matos, Aidan Davis, Michael Dacosta, CJ Ottinger, Kyle Bartleson and Uchechi Wokocha. Anthony Libero made three saves for the shutout. Bridgeton fell to 6-9.
From Monday
No. 11 Southern Reg. 3,
Ranney School 0
Kevin Kiernan led the host Rams with two goals, and Jack Pleyn scored once. Southern (9-2-1), ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, led 3-0 at halftime. Brandon Notte added two assists and Jimmy Winn had one. Ranney dropped to 4-5.
Middle Township 3,
Cedar Creek 1
Middle’s David Gardner scored two goals and Melvin Avila had one. The host Panthers (8-4) led 2-0 at halftime. Braiden Scarpa made four saves for the win. James Endicott scored for Cedar Creek (2-8) and Hunter McDonald had three saves.
ACIT 6,
East Brunswick Tech 3
Isidro Sanchez scored twice for the Red Hawks (6-7). Derek Barnabei, Manolo Franco, Chris Benedek and Josuan Medina each scored once. Jeffrey Sanchez-Gonzalez had two assists. George Nomah, Lasana Konneh and Colby Weiss eac had an assist. Niko Rzotkiewicz made three saves. Brian Logue made two saves.
Dennis Noon scored all three goals for East Brunswick Tech (7-6). Kaiwan Waters made five saves. Jayson Vassallo made three saves.
Girls soccer
Cedar Creek 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Corissa Robbins had three goals for Cedar Creek (9-5-1). Corinne Morgan had a goal and an assist. Olivia Vanelli had three saves.
Kiara Soto had 15 saves for Lower Cape May (3-11).
Holy Spirit 6,
Cape May Tech 0
Gianna Snyder scored twice for Holy Spirit (8-4). Megan McCully, Melody Pugliese, Jenna Bradberry and Hailey Mastro each scored once.
Cape May Tech fell to 2-9.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 1,
Buena Reg. 0
Olivia Fiocchi scored for OLMA (11-2-1). Isabella Testa had three saves.
Jessica Perella had eight saves for Buena (7-2-3).
Kingsway Reg. 1,
Hammonton 0
Victoria Natale scored the only goal of the game in the first half for host Kingsway (7-5-1), and Jackie Descano assisted. Stephanie Martelli had to make three saves for the shutout. Emma Peretti had nine saves for Hammonton (4-8-1).
From Monday
Wildwood Catholic 6,
Pleasantville 0
Bella Orlowicz, Marianna Papazoglou, Gwen Orlowicz, Caroline Deegler, Ivy Bolle and Jersey Rogers each scored once for the Crusaders (6-3-3). Papazoglou also had two assist. Cassidy Robb, Riley Kane and Carly Murphy each had one assist.
Laura Santiago made 13 saves for the Greyhounds (1-8-1).
Cherry Hill East 7,
Middle Twp. 1
Katie Quarry led host Cherry Hill East (7-7) with three goals. Lily Cohen made four saves for the win. Middle fell to 4-7. No other information was available.
