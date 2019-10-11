The Cedar Creek High School girls volleyball team beat Egg Harbor Township 2-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Conference match at home Friday.
The host Pirates won with set with scores of 26-24 and 25-17.
Nina Casselberry led with 13 kills and had four digs and an assist. Angelina Cox had 20 assists, five kills, five service points and an ace. Kylie Ackerman had 11 digs, three assists and 10 service points, and Riley Lower added three kills and a block.
Cedar Creek improved to 13-4 with its fourth straight win and leads the CAL National. The Eagles fell to 2-9.
Absegami 2,
Mainland Reg. 0
The host Braves (14-3) won 25-9 and 25-15. For Mainland (8-7), Franky Pilli had three kills and three digs, and Bella Canesi had three kills. Cadence Fitzgerald had four assists and Nikki Faragher added four digs. No other information was available.
Our Lady of Mercy 2,
Hammonton 0
The Villagers (5-10) won with scores of 25-9 and 25-22. OLMA’s Olivia Stefano had four kills and four service points, and Laney McNelia also had four kills. Ava Barasso added 14 assists, eight service points and four aces, and Ava Keyser had three kills, 10 service points and three aces. Alice Cawley added three kills, and Jenna Ryan had two kills, two service points and two aces. The visiting Blue Devils fell to 3-11.
Oakcrest 2,
St. Joseph 0
Oakcrest beat St. Joseph 25-2, 25-6.
Haley Duffy led Oakcrest with 11 assists, five aces and three kills. Emma McErlain had nine aces and two kills. Maddy Connelly had four kills.
From Thursday
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River South 0
Southern Regional (19-3) beat Toms River South (11-6) 25-16, 25-11.
Stephanie Soares led Southern with 18 assists, three service points, two digs, two kills and an ace.
Rachael Pharo had eight digs, seven service points, six kills, two aces and an assist.
Adrianna Conforti had seven service points, four digs and three aces.
Girls tennis
S.J. Group IV semifinals
(3) Lenape 4,
(7) Southern Reg. 1
At Lenape
Singles—Rhea Sethi L d. Ella Brown 6-1, 6-1. Ami Patel L d. Cristina Ciborowski 6-2, 6-3. Grace Huang L d. Charlie Purks 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles—Sarah Pampalone and Gabby Bates S d. Miranda Toner and Arti Singh 6-3, 2-6, 10-8. Amanda Geraci and Marisa Riley L d. Tiffany Ortner and Erica Scheinberg 6-3, 6-3.
Records—Lenape 10-3, Southern 11-4-1.
S.J. Non-Public B semifinals
(3) Ranney 3,
(2) Holy Spirit 2
At Holy Spirit
Singles—Brooke Tackett R d. Morgan Grimmie 6-4, 6-3. Lorena Saavedra H d. Sandy Wilderotter 1-6, 7-5, 10-4. Sophia Pasquale H d. Lucia Zugel 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Gabby Goldwert and Alexis Karlin R d. Emily Gresham and Katie Deritis 6-1, 6-0. Lucy Martin and Katie Perdon R d. Marlea Shannon and Cassidy Ross 6-0, 6-2.
Records—Ranney 12-1, Holy Spirit 15-2.
S.J. Group II semifinals
(2) Seneca 4,
(3) Oakcrest 1
At Seneca
Singles—Saloni Garg O d. Ariana Brown 7-6 (7-5), 6-0. Rylee Morrison S d. Sydney Groen 6-4, 6-4. Kierstyn Fenimore S d. Anshruta Chidananda 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Abigail Lewis and Lara Narkiewiecz S d. Alexi Phommathep and Alexa Petrosh 6-3, 6-3. Ella Worrell and Jessica Witten S d. Cece Capone and Kylee Astleford 6-1, 6-3.
Records—Seneca 12-4, Oakcrest 16-6.
S.J. Group III semifinals
Moorestown 5,
Ocean City 0
At Moorestown
Singles—Emma Regovich M d. Jordan Moyer 6-2, 6-2. Grace Leese M d. Brynn Bowman 6-1, 6-2. Paige O’Neil M d. Kate Carter 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Julia McBride and Julia Sullivan M d. Cynthia Brown and Charis Holmes 6-2, 6-0. Lia Streibich and Maya Butani M d. Ashley Devlin and Ciera Howard 6-1, 6-1.
Records—Moorestown 19-4, Ocean City 12-3.
Other matches
Pinelands Reg. 4,
Pt. Pleasant Borough 1
At Pinelands Reg.
Singles—Emma Melto PPB d. Saige Pharo 6-1, 6-1; Britney Azzara PR d. PPB (name not available) 6-1, 6-1; Angie Papa PR d. PPB (name not available).
Doubles—Holly Meyer-Carli King PR d. PPB (names not available) 6-0, 6-2; Emily Kaszuba-Courtney Burns PR won by forfeit.
Records—PPB 5-11; Pinelands 6-11.
Pleasantville 4,
Buena Reg. 1
At Pleasantville
Singles—Yani McNeil P d. Madison Johnson 6-0, 6-0. Tenaj Beaumont P d. M’ya Jones 6-1, 6-0. Imane Wicks P d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Diana St. Martin and Keanni Dupont P d. Gianna Scotti and Brooke Perez 6-4, 6-1. Veronica Butler and Gianna Leslie B d. Ke’Najia Jamison and Ah’lajzlah Gainer 6-3, 6-3.
Records—Pleasantville 3-9, Buena 0-15.
Barnegat 4,
Lacey Twp. 1
At Barnegat
Singles—Madison Linton B d. Angel Dong 6-1, 6-1; Lily Spagnola B d. MaryCate McRae 6-4, 6-2; Paige Menegus B d. Isabella Grippaldi 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles—Alexa Trenholm-Sydney Farmer L d. Caitlin Anderson-Ava Baker 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Haley Jencik-Kiara Montanez B d. Morgan McGinley-Allison Straub 6-3, 6-3.
Records—Lacey 10-4; Barnegat 11-10.
