The Pleasantville and Buena Regional high school teams will renew one of South Jersey’s burgeoning rivalries when they kickoff at 6 p.m. Friday at Buena.
The winner will take a big step toward the West Jersey Football League United Division title. Both teams are playoff contenders – Pleasantville (5-1) in Group II and Buena Regional (6-1) in Group I.
These Atlantic County schools have played each other years, but the rivalry has increased in intensity since 2017 after Pleasantville coach Chris Sacco rebuilt the Greyhounds program. Friday’s game will help define both teams' seasons.
How the last three matchups have unfolded has also added to the rivalry. Those games have each been decided by a touchdown or less. Buena's 19-13 win last season propelled them to the division title. Pleasantville's 13-7 overtime win in 2017 propelled them to the playoffs.
“At the beginning of the year, we always look to when we’re playing (Buena),” Sacco said. “They’re very well coached. It’s a physical game with them, and we’re in the same division, so something has been on the line.”
Both Buena and Pleasanville blend youth with experience.
Buena opened the season with a 35-0 loss to Gateway Regional. But since that defeat, the Chiefs have outscored their opponents by the combined score of 238-26.
“It was a very humbling experience,” Buena coach Jonathan Caputo said of the Gateway loss. “I think we all thought we were better than we were at that point. It helped us reevaluate. We made a couple of changes and focused on practicing and getting better.”
Buena senior quarterback and defensive back Luke Santiago is a three-year starter. He’s thrown just 32 passes this season, but six of them have been for touchdowns. Santiago has also run for four scores.
“He sets up our offense and our defenses,” Caputo said. “He really is the brain on the field.”
Buena senior Byron Spellman is one of South Jersey’s most versatile players. He’s rushed for four touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and returned a kickoff and an interception for scores.
Buena relies mostly on the run with sophomore Shayron Smithbey (512 rushing yards) and freshman Samir Garrison (487 rushing yards).
Pleasantville’s biggest win so far this season was a 16-6 victory Cedar Creek (5-2) on Oct. 4. The Greyhounds have won four straight and not allowed more than a touchdown in each of those victories.
‘We’re finally at a point where everybody is healthy,” Sacco said. “We’re getting our offense in a rhythm.”
Greyhounds senior running back and linebacker Ernest Howard seems to have made big plays on both offense and defense whenever the Greyhounds have needed it.
He’s rushed for three touchdowns, made 57 tackles and intercepted two passes.
“Ernest is the heart and soul of the team,” Sacco said.
Pleasantville features several other impact players. Senior wide receiver Keon Henry averages 22.8 yards per catch and has returned two punts and a kickoff for touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Marlon Leslie has thrown for 521 yards and six touchdowns.
“Pleasantville is a very good defensive team,” Caputo said. “They have great team speed. They’re dynamic. We have to tackle. Those guys can break tackles.”
The key to Friday’s game could be who scores first.
If Buena takes an early lead, the Chiefs can control the clock with their ball-control offense.
If Pleasantville has the advantage, it could force Buena to throw more than it’s used to.
“If we get out to a quick start, that will give our guys some confidence,” Sacco said. “With their style of offense, they can go seven or eight minutes (with one possession). The plan is hopefully not to fall behind, but if we do have to fight back and score quick.”
Gallery from last years Buena vs. Pleasantville game
