Pleasantville’s Kashawn Jamison, No. 3, runs up the middle against Camden’s Nazir Dale, No. 21, during the first part of the Central Jersey Group II semfinals in football at Pleasantville High School, which was halted by a shooting in the bleachers Friday.
Pleasantville's Kashawn Jamison, No. 3, runs up the middle against Camden's Nazir Dale, No. 21, during the first part of the Central Jersey Group II semfinals in football at Pleasantville High School, which was halted by a shooting in the bleachers Friday.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Pleasantville police search the stands after a shooting at Pleasantville High School football game vs Camden Friday night Nov 15, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Props to the Philadelphia Eagles for offering the use of Lincoln Financial Field for Wednesday's resumption of the Pleasantville-Camden high school playoff football game.
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, president Don Smolenski — who came up with the idea — and the organization have long been supporters of various causes within the Philadelphia/South Jersey area, though providing the Linc so the Greyhounds and Panthers can finish their Central Jersey Group II semifinal certainly goes above and beyond.
"We are proud to stand united with the Camden and Pleasantville communities to demonstrate that acts of violence won't win," Smolenski said in a statement. "We hope it will be a truly memorable and inspiring day for these football communities on Wednesday."
Although they will only be on the field for 30-45 minutes, it undoubtedly will be a memorable experience for the players to throw passes and make tackles on the same field on which quarterback Carson Wentz and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox perform.
Since the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association deemed it necessary to have the game played a neutral site, holding it in an NFL stadium sure beats completing it at a deserted high school field in the Black Horse Pike Regional School District in Camden County.
The original plan, announced over the weekend, indicated no fans, including parents and classmates, would be permitted to watch the final 17 minutes of a game that was halted Friday night when gunfire erupted in the stands at Pleasantville, injuring three people, including a 10-year-old boy.
Thankfully, NJSIAA officials and others relented, somewhat.
Each team was issued 250 free passes so family members and friends could attend, though it's going to be strain for some supporters, especially those from Pleasantville, to leave work early or take a day off to drive 60 miles to the Linc for a 4 p.m. game.
Not to mention they are making that drive to see the Greyhounds and Panthers play for about 30-45 minutes.
Given the thorough, detailed security system in place at the Linc, the game should be open to the public, especially the other teams in the West Jersey Football League.
Buena Regional coach Jonathan Caputo had a great idea over the weekend, which was supported by WJFL president Derryk Sellers, that teams that have already been eliminated from the playoffs be allowed to attend the game in their jerseys as a show of solidarity.
"HS football is what's good with the world," Caputo wrote on Twitter. "Must protect that."
Playing the game Wednesday also was an odd choice.
The winner — Camden leads 6-0 with about five minutes left in the third quarter — will next play No. 2 seed Cedar Creek on Saturday, Nov. 30 in the sectional championship game.
Although Pleasantville and Camden traditionally play on Thanksgiving against Ocean City and Woodrow Wilson, respectively, Wednesday's winner will have to reschedule their turkey day game anyway, so why not resume it this Saturday, when parents and schools won't be forced to rearrange their schedules?
But regardless of the date, Pleasantville-Camden should be finishing at Pleasantville High School.
Coach Chris Sacco and the Greyhounds earned the No. 1 seed in Central Jersey Group II and should not be penalized for the actions of people who had no connection to either team or school. Of the six people arrested in connection with the shooting, five were from Atlantic City.
Some have suggested it wasn't possible because the field is still considered a crime scene. However, the yellow tape with the "Do Not Cross" message has been removed from the bleachers and the Greyhounds practiced there Monday and were expected to do so again Tuesday.
Most importantly, playing the game at Pleasantville would have served as a healing and bonding experience for the teams, schools and communities. It would have shown that the senseless act of violence that occurred could not dim the "Friday Night Lights."
Even if the game was played on a Saturday afternoon.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays online and Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
