Pleasantville and Camden will finish their high school football playoff game at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles later today.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Monday the Central Jersey Group II semifinal will resume 4 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Each school will be provided 250 free passes for family members and friends. The game will be closed to the general public.

Camden was leading 6-0 on Friday night at Pleasantville High School when the game was halted in the third quarter after a shooting in the bleachers that left three people wounded. Six people were arrested in connection with the incident.

A 10-year-old boy from Atlantic City is in critical condition at Cooper University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. Greyhounds running back/linebacker Ernest Howard is wearing No. 10 in his honor.

"It’s obviously a tragic situation that you don't want anybody to go through and especially during the middle of a game," said Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson during his press conference Wednesday. "I think it was five minutes to go in the third quarter when it happened. These kids are out there with their families and their friends and their enjoying a game on a nice fall night and something like this happens, and it's tragic.

The team that wins will face Cedar Creek on Saturday, Nov. 30, for the Central Jersey Group II title at the home field of the higher seed. Cedar Creek is the No. 2 seed and Pleasantville is No. 1. Camden is No. 4.

The Greyhounds are hoping that if they win, they will host the game at their stadium.

Wednesday’s game is the first regular season or playoff high school football contest to be held at the Lincoln Financial Field since it opened in August 2003, according to the Eagles.

