Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Pleasantville’s Kashawn Jamison, No. 3, runs up the middle against Camden’s Nazir Dale, No. 21, during the first part of the Central Jersey Group II semfinals in football at Pleasantville High School, which was halted by a shooting in the bleachers Friday.
Pleasantville’s Kashawn Jamison, No. 3, runs up the middle against Camden’s Nazir Dale, No. 21, during the first part of the Central Jersey Group II semfinals in football at Pleasantville High School, which was halted by a shooting in the bleachers Friday.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
The rest of the Pleasantville-Camden game will be played Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, the home of the Eagles.
High school sports arenas are supposed to be bulletproof.
Camden was leading 6-0 on Friday night at Pleasantville High School when the game was halted in the third quarter after a shooting in the bleachers that left three people wounded. Six people were arrested in connection with the incident.
A 10-year-old boy from Atlantic City is in critical condition at Cooper University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. Greyhounds running back/linebacker Ernest Howard is wearing No. 10 in his honor.
"It’s obviously a tragic situation that you don't want anybody to go through and especially during the middle of a game," said Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson during his press conference Wednesday. "I think it was five minutes to go in the third quarter when it happened. These kids are out there with their families and their friends and their enjoying a game on a nice fall night and something like this happens, and it's tragic.
The team that wins will face Cedar Creek on Saturday, Nov. 30, for the Central Jersey Group II title at the home field of the higher seed. Cedar Creek is the No. 2 seed and Pleasantville is No. 1. Camden is No. 4.
The Greyhounds are hoping that if they win, they will host the game at their stadium.
Wednesday’s game is the first regular season or playoff high school football contest to be held at the Lincoln Financial Field since it opened in August 2003, according to the Eagles.
Mainland vs Ocean City
Mainland vs Ocean City
Mainland vs Ocean City
Mainland vs Ocean City
Mainland vs Ocean City
Mainland vs Ocean City
Mainland vs Ocean City
Mainland vs Ocean City
Mainland vs Ocean City
Mainland vs Ocean City
Mainland vs Ocean City
Mainland vs Ocean City
Mainland vs Ocean City
Mainland vs Ocean City
Mainland vs Ocean City
Cedar Creek High School
Cedar Creek High School
Cedar Creek High School
Cedar Creek High School
Cedar Creek High School
Cedar Creek High School
Cedar Creek High School
Cedar Creek High School
Cedar Creek High School
Hammonton vs Brick Township
Hammonton vs Brick Township
Hammonton vs Brick Township
Hammonton vs Brick Township
Hammonton vs Brick Township
Hammonton vs Brick Township
Hammonton vs Brick Township
Hammonton vs Brick Township
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Wearing #16 for Walsh
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Cedar Creek vs Point Pleasant Boro
Cedar Creek vs Point Pleasant Boro
Cedar Creek vs Point Pleasant Boro
Cedar Creek vs Point Pleasant Boro
Cedar Creek vs Point Pleasant Boro
Cedar Creek vs Point Pleasant Boro
Cedar Creek vs Point Pleasant Boro
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.