Pleasantville and Camden will finish their high school football playoff game at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Monday the Central Jersey Group II semifinal will resume Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Pleasantville High School football player Ernest Howard will wear a different jersey number …
Each school will be provided a limited number of free passes for family members and friends. The game will be closed to the general public.
High school sports arenas are supposed to be bulletproof.
"The NJSIAA would like to thank many of our member schools that offered their assistance, including the Black Horse Pike School District for its willingness to step in to host this game on such short notice and under difficult and unusual circumstances," NJSIAA Executive Director Larry White said in a statement.
Camden was leading 6-0 on Friday night at Pleasantville High School when the game was halted in the third quarter after a shooting in the bleachers that left three people wounded. Six people were arrested in connection with the incident.
A 10-year-old boy from Atlantic City is in critical condition at Cooper University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. Greyhounds running back/linebacker Ernest Howard is wearing No. 10 in his honor.
"It's extremely unfortunate that a senselessly violent act has impacted this game," White said, "and there will certainly be a wide range of emotions along both sidelines. However, thanks to the Eagles' generosity and community spirit, Pleasantville and Camden student-athletes and their families will have an opportunity to write their own ending to this game. They'll compete on a world-class stage, sending a clear message that violence will not win."
The team that wins will face Cedar Creek on Saturday, Nov. 30 for the Central Jersey Group II title at the home field of the higher seed. Cedar Creek is the No. 2 seed and Pleasantville is No. 1.
