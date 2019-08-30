Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Pleasantville quarterback Marlon Leslie is sacked by Salem’s Joshua Johnson in the first quarter as Pleasantville High School plays the Salem High School football team, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Pleasantville quarterback Marlon Leslie is sacked by Salem's Joshua Johnson in the first quarter as Pleasantville High School plays the Salem High School football team, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Salem’s Kaciir Street catches a pass for a 96 yard gain as Pleasantville High School plays the Salem High School football team, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville’s Jaquan Howard runs in the first quarter as Pleasantville High School plays the Salem High School football team, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
PLEASANTVILLE — The Pleasantville High School football team started its season with an impressive victory Friday night.
The Greyhounds overcame a rocky start to post a 27-18 victory over Salem in a West Jersey Football League game.
"This was big for us," Greyhounds senior wide receiver/defensive back Keon Henry said. "We wanted to come out here and show everyone we have what it takes to be a championship contender."
Freshman quarterback Marlon Leslie had a terrific debut, running for one touchdown and throwing for another to spark the offense.
Leslie capped a nine-play 62-yard drive with a 6-yard keeper for his first varsity touchdown with one minute, two seconds left in the first quarter. He showed his arm strength in the third quarter, zipping a fourth-down, 21-yard TD pass to junior tight end Zahir Washington that put Pleasantville ahead 19-12.
"During every practice this season, we just kept chanting '1-0, 1-0,'" Leslie said. "That's all we were focused on, winning that first game."
After Salem closed to within one point, senior running back Ernest Howard helped seal the win. Howard moved to quarterback in a fourth-quarter series. He reeled off a 26-yard run, then scored on a 9-yard run off a direct snap with 4:41 left in regulation. He also added a two-point conversion run to clinch the win.
Sophomore running back Jaquan Howard (no relation) rushed for 111 yards for the Greyhounds.
"Marlon had to come out for a play because his helmet came off, so we switched Ernest there as part of our Wildcat formation," Pleasantville coach Chris Sacco said. "He broke off that big run, so we just decided to stick with it."
Salem capitalized on a costly fumble during a Pleasantville punt attempt to close the gap to 19-18. Senior wide receiver Kaciir Street took a direct snap and sprinted around the right side for his second TD of the game with two minutes left in the third quarter.
The Rams opted to go for a two-point conversion and the Greyhounds defense stopped Tai'Shaun Warren just inches short of the goal line to preserve the lead.
Less than two minutes after Leslie's TD, the Greyhounds struck again on an electric, 61-yard punt return for a touchdown from Henry. Henry, 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, fielded a line drive kick on his own 39-yard line, then bolted up the left sideline behind a wall of blockers en route to the end zone with 11:37 left in the second quarter.
Washington, a straight-on place-kicker, gave Pleasantville the lead with a successful extra point.
"I wanted to get to the outside so I could use my speed," Henry said. "Once I got there, I just had to beat one guy and it was a (defensive) lineman, so I knew I could do it."
Salem, which reached the South Jersey Group I final last season, used its speed to score on each of its first two possessions to grab a 12-0 lead.
Senior running back Dashon Bundy broke loose for a 39-yard run on the second play from scrimmage to help set up Warren's 1-yard TD plunge with 7:36 left in the first quarter.
Pleasantville appeared to have the Rams bottled up on their next series, but Street grabbed a short pass from sophomore quarterback Brett Smick on the right sideline, then pulled away from a Greyhounds defensive back for a 96-yard TD at the 4:29 mark.
After that initial trouble, however, the Greyhounds' defense stiffened, registering three sacks and two turnovers, including an interception by Ernest Howard.
"We got into a little bit of a hole, but I'm really proud of the kids for the way they kept fighting," Sacco said. "I wanted to see how they would respond to adversity, and they did a great job."
Salem - 12 0 0 6 - 18
Pleasantville - 6 7 6 8 - 27
FIRST QUARTER
S - Warren 1 run. (Kick failed)
S - Street 96 pass from Smick. (Kick failed)
P - Leslie 6 run. (Kick failed)
SECOND QUARTER
P - Henry 61 punt return. (Washington kick)
THIRD QUARTER
P - Washington 21 pass from Leslie (Kick failed)
S - Street 1 run. (Run failed)
P - E. Howard 9 run. (E. Howard run)
RECORDS: Salem 0-1; Pleasantville 1-0.
GALLERY: Pleasantville vs. Salem
Pleasantvile Salem Football
