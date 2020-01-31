ATLANTIC CITY — Issa Baker-Toombs couldn’t believe his good fortune Friday night.
Baker-Toombs grabbed the opening tip in his Pleasantville High School boys basketball debut. He drove for a breakaway layup.
There was just one problem.
The senior scored in the wrong basket.
Baker-Toombs overcame that shaky start to score 14 other points and lead the Greyhounds to a 76-70 win over Constitution, of Philadelphia, in a Battle by the Bay game at Atlantic City High School.
“I really didn’t know which side I was looking at,” Baker-Toombs said with a laugh. “I was just happy to be playing basketball.”
Baker-Toombs and fellow transfer Sean Ali (five points, four assists) gave the Greyhounds a boost. The two senior guards transferred from Atlantic City and were eligible Friday after sitting 30 days as per the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association transfer rules.
Pleasantville coach Butch Warner said the duo gives the Greyhounds leadership.
“We have a lot of guys who don’t have a lot of varsity experience,” Warner said. “These guys are comfortable in the moment.”
In addition to Baker-Toombs, Noel Gonzalez scored 22 for Pleasantville. Center Elijah Jones scored 16 and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Marquise McLoughlin scored 15.
“It feels amazing to win with my team,” Baker-Toombs said. “I’ve been waiting to play with these guys so long.”
The Battle by the Bay is always one of the season’s highlights. The showcase event annually features some of the state’s top teams.
The Greyhounds began the day in need of a win. Pleasantville (7-9) had lost four straight before Friday.
“We’ve had a tough schedule,” Warner said. “We weren’t at full strength.”
Baker-Toombs scored seven of Pleasantville’s first 10 points. He made an acrobatic basket in the lane, sank a 3-pointer and then tipped in a Greyhounds miss.
“I hustle,” Baker-Toombs said. “I bring to the team whatever they need me to bring.”
Gonzalez sparked Pleasantville in the second quarter. He came off the bench to sink 6 of 7 shots and score 15 points in that period as the Greyhounds built a 16-point lead.
Pleasantville survived some shaky moments in the second, but never lost the lead. McLoughlin made some key fast-break baskets, and Baker-Toombs sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key as Pleasantville held off Constitution (11-11).
Gonzalez clinched the victory with some clutch fourth quarter foul shooting.
“We got a little overwhelmed by their press,” Jones said. “We just had to keep our composure.”
Pleasantville will play Atlantic City in the traditional Battle by the Bay finale on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The Greyhounds will try to build on the momentum of Friday’s win.
“Sunday is huge for us,” Jones said. “This win keep us in high spirits. This win was essential.”
Constitution 13 10 27 20 — 70
Pleasantville 15 24 18 19 — 76
CON – Glover 4, Miller 31, Beccles 21, Montgomery 9, Gadson 1, Carr 4
PV – Baker-Toombs 14, Ali 5, McLoughlin 15, Rosado 4, Jones 16, Gonzalez 22
