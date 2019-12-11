The indoor men's track and field season kicked off for most schools this past weekend with several area athletes making their collegiate debuts.
Sahmir Jones (Pleasantville H.S.) made his collegiate debut, finishing fourth in the 200-meter dash (22.02) for host Boston University at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener.
Trey Henry (Egg Harbor Township), in his debut for Kutztown, placed third in the 60 (7.08), the seventh-fastest time in program history, at the Lehigh Fast Times Before Finals meet.
Isaiah Whaley (Atlantic City), making his debut for Holy Family, finished ninth in the 500 (1:06.14), just missing the program record by .05 seconds, at the Fastrack Season Opener in Staten Island.
David Springstead (Southern Regional) was 11th in the heptathlon in his debut for Stevens Institute of Technology at the Lehigh Fast Times.
Matthew Byrnes (Southern) was fourth in the shot put (40 feet, 4.25 inches) in his debut for host Ursinus at the Bow Tie Invitational.
A few former standouts got their seasons off to good starts as well.
Robert Dessoye (EHT) ran on host Bucknell’s winning 4x400 (3:21.39) at the Bison Open. He also took fourth inn the 800 (1:58.99).
DaShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) was third in the high jump (1.94 meters) for Georgian Court at the The College of New Jersey Winter Opener. Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) placed third in the long jump (6.82).
Rakim Coyle (Wildwood Catholic) won the long jump (6.92) for Rowan at the Fastrack Season Opener. Justin Bishop (Mainland Regional) ran on the second-place 4x400 (3:19.94) and was third in the 400 (49.55). Esteban Delgado (Absegami) ran on the fourth-place 4x800 (8:21.25) and was eighth in the 800 (1:59.96). Kevin King (Ocean City) was fourth inn the 60 hurdles (8.51). Rob Gardner (Hammonton), making his debut for Rowan, was sixth in the pole vault (4.00).
Women’s basketball
Tanazha Ford (Millville) had four points and four rebounds in Bloomfield’s 62-51 win over Concordia. In a 54-49 win over Dominican, Kayla Sykes (ACIT) scored 14, and Ford added four points and four rebounds.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 10 points and five rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 61-43 loss to Bridgeport. She had seven points, six rebounds and three blocks in a 77-64 loss to Chestnut Hill.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had six points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in Albright’s 71-58 win over Arcadia. She had 15 points, eight rebounds, five blocks, three steals and two assists in a 67-52 win over Lebanon Valley.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had four points, four assists and three rebounds in Cabrini’s 86-61 win over Brooklyn College.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Cairn’s 77-61 loss to Rosemont. She had 19 points and five rebounds in a 66-54 loss to Cedar Crest.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) scored 16 and had two rebounds, two assists and two steals in Delaware Valley’s 72-64 loss to Penn State-Abington.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) scored four in Emerson’s 87-43 loss to Tufts. She had two points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 75-47 win over Bridgewater State.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 15 points and six rebounds in Kean’s 66-59 win over Rutgers-Newark. She had 17 points and three rebounds in a 71-62 win over Montclair State.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had 10 points and three rebounds in Marywood’s 87-60 loss to Misericordia.
Sara Peretti (Hammonton) had 10 points and five rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 58-54 loss to Moravian. She had 17 points, three rebounds and two steals in a 47-38 loss to Johns Hopkins.
Kamryn Englert (Holy Spirit) had 15 points and 12 rebounds in Neumann’s 87-60 win over Valley Forge. She had six points and seven rebounds in an 83-44 loss to Salisbury.
Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had seven points and four rebounds in Rowan’s 68-57 win over TCNJ. In an 83-47 win over NJ City, Holt had 12 points and three rebounds, and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) scored three.
Football
Florida Atlantic graduate student Ray Ellis (Holy Spirit) was named a Conference USA honorable mention Tuesday. The defensive tackle played in all 13 games for the Owls (10-3), making 29 tackles, including 8.5 for a loss and 4.5 sacks. He had six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. The Owls will play Southern Methodist at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 21 in the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl in Florida.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.