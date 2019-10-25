Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Pleasantville’s Marlon Leslie runs the ball against the Chiefs during Friday night’s game in Buena Vista Township. ‘This means a lot. We came out hungry — ready to win,’ Greyhounds senior linebacker and running back Ernest Howard said. A photo gallery from the West Jersey Football League game is attached to this story at HSLive.me.
Pleasantville’s Marlon Leslie runs the ball against the Chiefs during Friday night’s game in Buena Vista Township. ‘This means a lot. We came out hungry — ready to win,’ Greyhounds senior linebacker and running back Ernest Howard said. A photo gallery from the West Jersey Football League game is attached to this story at HSLive.me.
Charles J. Olson / for the press
Pleasantville's Marlon Leslie, right, gets off a pass as Buena's Dashaun Sykes defends during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Pleasantville's Keon Henry, right, is stopped by Buena's defense during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Pleasantville's Cael Aretz, right, reacts to a big defensive play against Buena during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Buena's Shayron Smithbey, left, loses the football after being hit by Pleasantville's Daniel Akpan, bottom, during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Pleasantville's Amin Bailey runs the ball against Buena during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Buena Regional’s Byron Spellman looks to elude the Pleasantville defense.
Charles J. Olson / for the press
Buena's Luke Santiago looks to hand the ball off against Pleasantville during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The first thing Pleasantville High School football coach Chris Sacco noticed when he took over the Greyhounds program four years ago was a banner in the gym with the date of the school’s last football championship.
“42 years ago,” Sacco said. “We needed a new one.”
The Greyhounds made sure Friday night the gym will have an updated look.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Pleasantville clinched at least a share of the West Jersey Football League United Division championship with a 21-14 win over Buena Regional.
“This means a lot,” Pleasantville senior linebacker and running back Ernest Howard said. “We came out hungry — ready to win.”
Howard rushed for two touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Marlon Leslie sparked the Greyhounds with a pair of long completions in the third quarter. Junior linebacker Amin Bailey made the game’s key defensive play.
Friday’s game was one of the most anticipated of the weekend in South Jersey. Both teams are playoff contenders — Pleasantville (6-1) in Group II and Buena Regional (6-2) in Group I. Buena had won six straight.
The Greyhounds trailed 14-7 at halftime. Buena built its lead behind the running of fullback Shayron Smithbey (19 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns).
“Guys’ heads were up and down (at halftime),” Howard said. “But we had to come together at the end.”
Leslie turned the momentum in the Greyhounds’ favor with a pair of big completions.
He threw a 35-yard pass over the middle to Howard to give Pleasantville the ball at the Buena 37-yard line. Two plays later, Leslie threw a 35-yard TD pass to wide receiver Keon Henry to cut the Buena lead to 14-13 with 5 minutes, 16 seconds left in the third quarter.
“We have a young (quarterback) playing,” Howard said. “Once he gets in the groove, everyone gets behind him.”
The Pleasantville special teams then set up the winning touchdown. Buena was forced to punt on its possession after the Henry touchdown catch. The Greyhounds swarmed the Buena punter, who elected to run with the football, Pleasantville tackled him at the Buena 5 for a 21-yard loss.
On the next play, Howard ran up the middle to give Pleasantville a 21-14 advantage with 2:55 left in the third quarter.
Buena’s run-oriented offense produced one more long drive. The Chiefs methodically drove from their own 21 to the Pleasantville 15. But on fourth-and-2, Smithbey tried to break a run to the outside. Bailey came up to make the tackle for no gain with 4:13 left in the game.
“It had been 40 years since we won a division. We had to get it,” Bailey said. “As soon as they pitched it, I ran in there, and he had nowhere to go. I’m not going to lie. I was happy.”
After Bailey’s stop, Howard carried on eight straight plays to run out the clock.
After the teams shook hands, Pleasantville celebrated the win with a couple of backflips and a host of Ric Flair “woos!”
The Greyhounds can clinch the division title outright with a win at Middle Township next Friday.
But even a share of a division title shows just how far the Greyhounds have come. Pleasantville was a combined 3-47 in the five seasons before Sacco took over. The school’s previous division title was for a Cape-Atlantic League championship in 1977.
“Nobody would have thought this four or five years ago,” Sacco said. “The opportunity that these players have given us by staying together and working hard in practice — this just isn’t for this year’s team. This is for last year’s team and the year before that and all the work those guys put in to help build this program. I love this team, and I’m really proud of them.”
Pleasantville 0 7 14 0 -21
Buena Regional 0 14 0 0 – 14
SECOND QUARTER
PV – Howard 4 run (Washington kick)
BU – Smithbey 50 run (Aretz kick)
BU – Smithbey 7 run (Aretz kick)
THIRD QUARTER
PV – Henry 35 pass from Leslie (kick failed)
PV – Howard 5 run (Howard run)
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.