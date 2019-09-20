LOWER TOWNSHIP — Pleasantville High School's football team played up to its potential Friday night.
The Greyhounds (1-1) used their big-play ability to score on five of the first six possessions en route to a 45-6 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a West Jersey Football League United Division game.
"It was really important for us to start strong," Greyhounds quarterback Marlon Leslie said. "And we were able to do that."
Pleasantville stormed to a commanding, 39-0 halftime lead.
The Greyhounds needed just one play to take control. Senior wide receiver Keon Henry got behind the Caper-Tigers secondary and Leslie hit him for a 69-yard TD. Less than two minutes later, a poor snap on a Lower Cape May punt attempt set up Henry's 13-yard TD run.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior also grabbed a 30-yard pass from Leslie for his third touchdown of the half.
"Coming off a (12-6 loss to Haddonfield), we wanted to make sure we got back on track in this game," Henry said. "On that first play, I was wide open and Marlon saw me and threw the pass. I just had to catch it and run."
Leslie, a 6-foot, 185-pound freshman, continued his solid season by throwing three first-half touchdown passes, including two to Henry and a 23-yarder to junior wide receiver Kashawn Jamison.
Leslie completed 7 of 9 passes for 200 yards.
Pleasantville's ground game also had some early success. Senior running back Joshua Kotokpo powered into the end zone for a 2-yard TD and sophomore running back Jaquan Howard added a 5-yard TD. Kotopko, a 5-8, 180-pound senior, added a 5-yard TD in the fourth quarter. He was making his season debut after missing the first two games with an injury.
Lower Cape May hurt itself in the first half with turnovers, losing two fumbles and throwing an interception.
Jonas Lumbruno scored the Caper-Tigers' only touchdown, bursting through an opening and racing up the sideline for an 83-yard TD in the third quarter. The 5-10, 185-pound senior rushed for 149 yards on 14 carries.
"We know what we have on defense," Pleasantville coach Chris Sacco said. "Our offense is just going to take a little time. We're starting some young players and we were missing two linemen with injuries. We have the talent, we just need to keep grinding until we get everyone healthy."
Box score
Pleasantville - 19 20 0 6 - 45
Lower Cape May - 0 0 6 0 - 6
FIRST QUARTER
P - Henry 69 pass from Leslie (Kick failed)
P - Henry 13 run. (Kick blocked)
P - Kotokpo 2 run. (Washington kick)
SECOND QUARTER
P - Howard 5 run. (Washingtin kick)
P - Henry 30 pass from Leslie (Washington kick)
P - Jamison 23 pass from Leslie (Kick failed)
THIRD QUARTER
L - Lumbruno 83 run. (Kick blocked)
FOURTH QUARTER
P - Kotokpo 5 run. (Kick failed)
Records: Pleasantville 2-1; Lower Cape May 1-2.
