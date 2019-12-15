LANDOVER, Maryland — The Philadelphia Eagles relied on some former practice squad players again Sunday.
Wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. and running back Boston Scott both contributed big plays in a 37-27 victory over Washington at FedEx Field.
“I’m so happy for them,” coach Doug Pederson said. “To see these guys, and the energy and excitement and enthusiasm they bring, it’s great to see them perform and play and play well.”
Ward tied for the team lead with seven receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Four of his catches came during the final drive, including a leaping 4-yard TD grab against cornerback Josh Norman that gave the Eagles a 31-27 lead with 26 seconds left in regulation.
“He kept beating his guy and getting open and making plays,” quarterback Carson Wentz said. “For him to do that in that situation, in a late-game drive like that, was big.”
Scott enjoyed his second straight solid game.
While rookie running back Miles Sanders was the star, rushing for 122 yards and scoring two touchdowns, Scott also played a key role. He tied Ward for the team lead with seven receptions for 39 yards and rushed for 26 yards on six carries.
“We are all strong-minded and we believe in each other,” Ward said. “We are all rallying together.”
A fancy finish
Linebacker Nigel Bradham scooped up Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ desperation lateral on the final play of the game and rumbled 44 yards for a touchdown as time expired.
It was just the Eagles’ third defensive TD this season and the first since cornerback Orlando Scandrick (44-yard fumble return) and linebacker Nate Gerry (51-yard interception return) both scored against the New York Jets on Oct. 6. Scandrick is no longer with the team.
Urban Meyer in the house
Urban Meyer was at the game with Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, leading to speculation the former Ohio State coach is in line to become Washington’s new coach.
It turns out he was there to watch former Buckeyes Haskins and wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
“He was in town, He called me (Saturday night), and he wanted to come support me at the game,” McLaurin said. “He was my guest, and it was good to see him again. It had nothing to do with his coaching status at all.”
Both Haskins and McLaurin played well.
Haskins completed 19 of 28 passes for 261 yards and two TDs and rushed for 26 yards on four carries. McLaurin burned the Eagles for a 75-yard TD in the first quarter and finished with 130 yards on five receptions.
Inside the numbers
Wentz has now thrown a touchdown pass in 17 straight games, the longest current streak in the NFL. ... Adrian Peterson finished the game with 110 career rushing TDs, tying the late Walter Payton for fourth on the NFL’s all-time list.
Up ahead
The Eagles (7-7) will host Dallas (7-7 at 4:25 p.m. next Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
The teams are tied for first place in the NFC East, though the Cowboys own the tiebreaker by virtue of their 37-10 win over the Eagles earlier this season.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.