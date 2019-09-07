The Philadelphia Eagles should be Super Bowl contenders this season.
They enter the regular season with considerable talent and depth on both sides of the ball, though there are a few nagging injuries that could hamper them at the beginning of the year.
As the Eagles know all too well, the season never unfolds as planned, but here’s one opinion on how they’ll fare in 2019.
Sunday, Sept. 8, 1 p.m., Washington at Eagles: Carson Wentz throws a 75-yard TD pass to wide receiver DeSean Jackson on the first offensive play of the season. WIN
Sunday, Sept. 15, 8:20 p.m., Eagles at Atlanta: Falcons defensive lineman Jack Crawford, a St. Augustine Prep, gets two sacks. LOSS
Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m., Detroit at Eagles: Rookie running back Miles Sanders has his first 100-yard game. WIN
Thursday, Sept. 26, 8:30 p.m., Eagles at Green Bay: Avid fans Marty Small and Gene Allen visit Lambeau Field for the first time but don’t get to see a win. The Packers’ Aaron Rodgers throws three TD passes. LOSS
Sunday, Oct. 6, 1 p.m., New York Jets at Eagles: Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox finally gets rolling with two sacks. WIN
Sunday, Oct. 13, 1 p.m., Eagles at Minnesota: Eagles return to scene of Super Bowl LII but can’t recapture the magic. LOSS
Sunday, Oct. 20, 8:20 p.m., Eagles at Dallas: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott justfies his new contract with 150 yards. LOSS
Sunday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m., Eagles at Buffalo: Eagles enjoy some wings at the Anchor Bar before the game, then feast on the Bills’ defense. WIN
Sunday, Nov. 3, 1 p.m.: Chicago at Eagles: Eagles running back Jordan Howard rushes for 100 yards and two TDs against his former team. WIN
Sunday, Nov. 10: Open
Sunday, Nov. 17, 4:25 p.m., New England at Eagles: Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham strip-sacks the Patriots’ Tom Brady and defensive end Derek Barnett recovers the fumble. Sound familiar? WIN
Sunday, Nov. 24, 8:20 p.m., Seattle at Eagles: New Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney gets two sacks. LOSS
Sunday, Dec. 1, 1 p.m. Eagles at Miami: Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional H.S.) catches two TD passes, but Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has three. WIN
Monday, Dec. 9, 8:15 p.m., New York Giants at Eagles: Giants rookie Daniel Jones makes his first career NFL start and throws three interceptions. WIN
Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m.: Eagles at Washington: Redskins rookie Dwayne Haskins makes his first career NFL start and throws three interceptions. WIN
Sunday, Dec. 22, 4:25 p.m., Dallas at Eagles: Josh McCown throws two TD passes in relief of Wentz, then heads to Chickie & Pete’s for the senior citizen special. WIN
Sunday, Dec. 29, 1 p.m., Eagles at New York Giants: Wentz returns to throw four TDs and Eagles clinch NFC East title. WIN
Season prediction: 11-5, first place in NFC East.
