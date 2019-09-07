Ravens Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson in action during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

 Michael Perez

The Philadelphia Eagles should be Super Bowl contenders this season.

They enter the regular season with considerable talent and depth on both sides of the ball, though there are a few nagging injuries that could hamper them at the beginning of the year.

As the Eagles know all too well, the season never unfolds as planned, but here’s one opinion on how they’ll fare in 2019.

Sunday, Sept. 8, 1 p.m., Washington at Eagles: Carson Wentz throws a 75-yard TD pass to wide receiver DeSean Jackson on the first offensive play of the season. WIN

Sunday, Sept. 15, 8:20 p.m., Eagles at Atlanta: Falcons defensive lineman Jack Crawford, a St. Augustine Prep, gets two sacks. LOSS

Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m., Detroit at Eagles: Rookie running back Miles Sanders has his first 100-yard game. WIN

Thursday, Sept. 26, 8:30 p.m., Eagles at Green Bay: Avid fans Marty Small and Gene Allen visit Lambeau Field for the first time but don’t get to see a win. The Packers’ Aaron Rodgers throws three TD passes. LOSS

Sunday, Oct. 6, 1 p.m., New York Jets at Eagles: Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox finally gets rolling with two sacks. WIN

Sunday, Oct. 13, 1 p.m., Eagles at Minnesota: Eagles return to scene of Super Bowl LII but can’t recapture the magic. LOSS

Sunday, Oct. 20, 8:20 p.m., Eagles at Dallas: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott justfies his new contract with 150 yards. LOSS

Sunday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m., Eagles at Buffalo: Eagles enjoy some wings at the Anchor Bar before the game, then feast on the Bills’ defense. WIN

Sunday, Nov. 3, 1 p.m.: Chicago at Eagles: Eagles running back Jordan Howard rushes for 100 yards and two TDs against his former team. WIN

Sunday, Nov. 10: Open

Sunday, Nov. 17, 4:25 p.m., New England at Eagles: Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham strip-sacks the Patriots’ Tom Brady and defensive end Derek Barnett recovers the fumble. Sound familiar? WIN

Sunday, Nov. 24, 8:20 p.m., Seattle at Eagles: New Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney gets two sacks. LOSS

Sunday, Dec. 1, 1 p.m. Eagles at Miami: Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional H.S.) catches two TD passes, but Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has three. WIN

Monday, Dec. 9, 8:15 p.m., New York Giants at Eagles: Giants rookie Daniel Jones makes his first career NFL start and throws three interceptions. WIN

Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m.: Eagles at Washington: Redskins rookie Dwayne Haskins makes his first career NFL start and throws three interceptions. WIN

Sunday, Dec. 22, 4:25 p.m., Dallas at Eagles: Josh McCown throws two TD passes in relief of Wentz, then heads to Chickie & Pete’s for the senior citizen special. WIN

Sunday, Dec. 29, 1 p.m., Eagles at New York Giants: Wentz returns to throw four TDs and Eagles clinch NFC East title. WIN

Season prediction: 11-5, first place in NFC East.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Tags

Sportswriter/columnist

Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 27th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments