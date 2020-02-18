Sa’eed Nelson became the third men’s basketball player in American University history to reach 2,000 career points.
Nelson, a 2016 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Pleasantville, reached the milestone in American’s 72-68 loss to Bucknell on Saturday. He scored a season-high 28 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists.
Nelson, now standing at 2,008 points, is the eighth player in Patriot League history to reach that plateau.
He is nearing American’s all-time scoring record. He’s five points away from tying Brian Gilgeous (1989-93) for second place and 48 short of all-time leader Russell Bower (1977-81) with 2,056 points.
Nelson also has 503 career assists and 526 career rebounds. Entering this week, he was the only active NCAA Division I men’s player and the first in Patriot League history to pass 2,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.
Also last week, Nelson had 22 points, five rebounds and four assists in an 81-76 win over Loyola Maryland.
Nelson was a two-time Press Boys Basketball Player of the year. He led the Hermits to the 2016 state Non-Public A championship and finished third in program history with 1,625 career points.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) scored six in Bowling Green’s 74-59 loss to Akron. He scored four in a 77-71 win over Ball State.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had eight points and five rebounds in Delaware’s 81-75 win over Elon. He had eight points, four rebounds and four assists in an 81-77 loss to William & Mary.
Ray Bethea (Atlantic City) had six points and three rebounds in Howard’s 87-68 loss to Bethune-Cookman.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 74-56 win over Saint Joseph’s. He had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 93-64 loss to Davidson.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) had 10 points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists in Bloomsburg’s 100-97 loss to West Chester.
In Goldey-Beacom’s 92-79 loss to Dominican, Nahsir Morgan (Atlantic City) had six points and three rebounds, and Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had nine points, two rebounds and two assists.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 26 points and 13 rebounds in Pace’s 98-94 loss to Southern Connecticut.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had 10 points and three steals in District of Columbia’s 68-64 loss to New York Tech. He had 21 points and four assists in an 89-76 loss to Bridgeport.
DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had seven points and three rebounds in Cabrini’s 94-84 win over Marywood.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists in Elizabethtown’s 79-67 loss to Goucher. He had nine assists, five points and four rebounds in a 92-75 loss to Drew.
Andrew Schulz (Pinelands Regional) had seven points and four rebounds in FDU-Florham’s 83-71 win over Delaware Valley.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had six points and four rebounds in Moravian’s 68-66 win over Scranton. He had 17 points and four rebounds in a 69-64 win over Goucher.
Jordyn Kendrick (St. Augustine) had nine points and five rebounds in Neumann’s 90-65 loss to Immaculata. He had seven points and five rebounds in a 69-64 loss to Gwynedd Mercy.
Jonathan Hevalow (Atlantic Christian) had 18 points and six rebounds in Rowan’s 101-61 win over William Paterson.
In Widener’s 74-71 loss to Albright, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had nine points, 10 assists and four rebounds. Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had six points and three rebounds. In a 67-64 loss to Alvernia, Laverty had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Holden had three points and three assists.
Sam’i Roe (Oakcrest) contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Independence (Kansas) C.C.’s 97-79 loss to Butler C.C. He had four points and seven rebounds in a 77-74 loss to Coffeyville C.C. He had 12 points and five rebounds in a 92-88 win over Cloud County C.C.
Men’s swimming
Bobby Wishart (Absegami) swam on four Marywood relay teams that won medals at the Atlantic East Championships.
He was on the second-place 800-yard freestyle relay (8:09.51) and won the bronze in the 200 free (1:36.57), 200 medley (1:48.03) and 400 free (3:36.47) relays.
Women’s swimming
Tori DeLusant (Oakcrest) helped Cabrini win the Atlantic East Championship held at Marywood, earning six medals along the way.
She swam on the winning 800-yard freestyle relay (8:29.17). She was second in the 200 individual medley (2:19.15), 200 backstroke (2:19.71) and swam on the second-place 400 medley (4:15.85) and 400 free (3:50.20) relays. She added a third-place finish in the 400 IM.
Aly Chain (Ocean City) and Grace Curry (Egg Harbor Township) helped Iona to a second-place team finish out of 10 programs at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships.
On the first day, Chain and Curry swam on the 200-medley relay which broke a program record (1:46.27). On the second day, Chain finished second in the 50 free (23.54) and swam on the winning 200 free relay (1:35.00). On the fourth day, Chain swam on Iona’s second-place 400-yard freestyle relay team (3:28.42).
Melanie Milam (Vineland) competed at the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships with Stevenson. On the first day, she was second in the 200 individual medley (2:09.20).
On the second day, she finished second in the 400 IM with a school-record time of 4:43.58, shattering her previous record by more than 16 seconds. On the last day, she won the 200 backstroke (2:09.80).
Widener also competed at the MAC Championship. Kayli Hernandez (Oakcrest) was seventh in the 200 backstroke (2:13.55).
Wrestling
John Stout (Southern) won a 6-5 decision at 184 pounds for Penn in a 27-15 loss to Drexel.
Thomas Poklikuha (Pinelands) won by pin (3:28) at 165 for Stevens Institute of Technology in a 23-21 win over Centenary.
