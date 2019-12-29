Readers react Sunday via email to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 34-17 win over the New Giants.
Fly, Eagles, fly, on the road to the playoffs. Terrific job by unheralded players in adversity. The leaders came through. The coaches came through.
Eli Manning has to teach Jones how to make the sour face when the Birds beat him. Hey, Dallas, enjoy the golf course.
It's likely that three of the four NFC East teams will have new coaches next season.
E-A-G-L-E-S! EAGLES!
Brian Vigue
Pleasantville
What a valiant effort by the Birds. Pederson plugged in another player and moved on. This guy should be Coach of the Year. No matter how far they go, this is their finest hour.
John Lombardo
Williamstown
I knew this game was gonna be a nightmare, and I spent most of it standing in the middle of the living room calmly speaking to the TV. There were so many injuries, I couldn't tell you who half these guys playing were. You have to credit the coaches and the energy of the players literally getting their first chances to play. Wentz and Scott were amazing. Defense was amazing. I don't know how they pulled this off, but why not us? Why not?
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
I only have four words about the game: Carson wentz. Boston Scott.
Bob Donnell
Cape May
This team blows my mind. The way the practice team players have played down the stretch is awesome. The effort this whole team put forward with all the injuries including today gave them the just reward — the NFC East title! Boston Scott gets the game ball. Let’s go to the playoffs!
Butch Sill
Absecon
E-A-G-L-E-S! We hardly know you guys! Those defenders Cox, Jenkins, Graham and Barnett stood up like the old vets we know, and those offensive linemen blocked for whoever ran behind them. But we have to get to know all these new skill guys. Congrats, guys. That was a TEAM win. Can’t wait for next Sunday to get here!
Jerry Lombard
Ocean City
The Eagles have been beyond battered, bruised and counted out. The frequency of injuries has been so bad that the medical tent needed a waiting room. But, like the zombies in an apocalypse movie, they refused to lay down and die. Their record is the worst of the division leaders in the NFL, so there is no where to go but up in the playoffs. Fly, Eagles, fly!
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
I never thought they would win the East from the very beginning of the year, yet these young players played their hearts out. The owner and the coaches must be very proud and happy, and so should the fans be. Dallas Cowboys might be better on paper, but it's our Eagles who are moving on.
Sonny McCullough
Atlantic City
This Eagles team showed heart. With all the injuries they still managed to win and make the playoffs by beating their two fiercest rivals, the Cowboys and Giants, to do it.
Edward Shavelson
Northfield
Boy, the injury bug strikes again, and the young guys stepped up! How many Boston Scott jersey's will be at the Linc next week? What a steal that young man is. Sorry Saints' practice squad.
The concern again this week is Wentz's erratic play and the bad penalties we are taking. Doug had me concerned for a bit, but he is the rock of this run.
Well, Eagles fans, lets enjoy it while we can. It is the start of a new season, and everybody is 0-0. Playoff excitement at its best!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Even with Lane Johnson and BrNdon Brooks and Miles Saunders out of the game the Eagles were still able to establish a running game which was the key to victory. Defense came up big. Lauds to Pederson together this team to the playoff with 8 starters injured throughout the season
Rev Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
A team decimated by injuries played like a pack of wounded honey badgers today. How strange hearing our fans shouting, “Go Dallas, score Boston!” You won’t see a more gutsy performance than this Miracle in the Meadowlands III!
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Mays Landing
Division champs, not bad for a team this banged up. Giants can't make it easy on us. Well they and the Cowboys can watch us play next week. You have to wonder what they could have done if they could have stayed healthy. Now if they can get enough healthy players, they can avoid being one and done at home.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Philadelphia has a new hero, a small running back with a cool name, Boston Scott! Losing more key players, the Eagles pulled off a fantastic win with players who no one recognized. Credit to the coaching staff for preparing them to play so well. No matter what happens next, the Eagles are division champs.
Pat Duran
Linwood
The Eagles are champions of the NFC East. Did you all think they could do it? I certainly did not! They played to win that game. Everyone on offense and defense stepped their game up even without a lot of the key players. Just think how the season could have gone if they played that way all year. Next year should be the one of the best if all of the team stays well and plays to win. Happy New Year, Eagles fans.
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
