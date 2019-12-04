Press of Atlantic City sportswriter David Weinberg is among the finalists for the National Sports Media Association’s New Jersey Sportswriter of the Year award.
Weinberg, 61, has won the award three times, most recently in 2012. He’s been a finalist 18 times. The other finalist in the category is Steve Politi of NJ.com and the Star Ledger.
Weinberg is among three local media members who are finalists for state awards, joining New Jersey Sportcaster of the Year contenders Mike Frankel and Tom Williams.
Frankel, a reporter for Jersey Sports Zone, is the former sports director and anchor at NBC-TV40 and SNJ Today. He is a state finalist for the fourth time.
Williams, an announcer, producer and online coordinator for Prime Events, 97.3 ESPN and Coastal Broadcasting, is a 10-time winner and is a finalist for the 32nd time.
Winners will be announced in January and will be honored at the organization’s 61st annual banquet in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on June 27-29.
