Three local high school basketball teams will try to win South Jersey titles Tuesday.
All three will try to do it as underdogs.
The Middle Township girls will face Manchester Township for the Group II title. The Wildwood boys will play at Clayton for the Group I championship. The Mainland Regional boys will travel to Moorestown for the Group III title contest.
A preview of all three games follows.
South Jersey Group II
Middle Township Girls (24-5) vs. Manchester Township (28-2)
5:30 p.m.
Fifth-seeded Middle advanced to the final with a 42-40 upset of top-seeded Sterling. Middle relies on junior forward Kira Sides and sophomore guard Kate Herlihy. Aubrey Hunter leads the Panthers' defense. Second-seeded Manchester is the Shore Conference champion and a Tournament of Champions contender. Manchester beat Middle Township 34-33 in the 2017 title game. Junior guard Leilani Correa (16.4 points per game) and 6-foot-3 sophomore forward Destiny Adams (14.1 ppg) lead Manchester. The winner will advance to Thursday’s state semifinal against the winner of the Central Jersey title game between Manasquan and Rumson-Fair Haven.
South Jersey Group III
Mainland Regional (22-7) vs. Moorestown (24-5)
7 p.m.
Third-seeded Mainland will make its third appearance in a S.J. final since 1990. Junior guard Jake Cook is averaging 17.6 points in the state tournament. Senior forward Angelo Barron and guard Tommy Zanaras also have sparked Mainland. Top-seeded Moorestown is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Nick Cartwright-Atkins averages 14.9 points for Moorestown. Jagger Zrada has sunk 74 3-pointers for the Quakers. The winner will advance to Thursday’s state semifinal against the winner of the Central Jersey title game between Wall Township and Burlington Township.
South Jersey Group I
Wildwood (13-16) vs. Clayton (21-8)
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood, the No. 14 seed, is one of the surprises of the state tournament. The Warriors haven’t won a S.J. title since 1979. Senior guard Tyler Tomlin is averaging 21.3 points in the state tournament. Clayton, the No. 8 seed, is also a surprising team. The Clippers beat Wildwood 97-71 on Dec. 17. Clayton favors an up-tempo style. The Clippers have scored at least 85 points in 17 of 29 games. Joshua Jones averages 17.3 points for Clayton. The winner will advance to Thursday’s state semifinal against the winner of the Central Jersey title game between Willingboro and Burlington City.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.