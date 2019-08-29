The Mount St. Joseph football team of Maryland is assured of at least a good meal Friday.
The Gaels will play at Holy Spirit in the Spartans’ season opener at 5 p.m.
Holy Spirit graduate and current Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s son Connor is a sophomore linebacker for Mount St. Joseph. Greg Roman might attend the game.
But either way, Holy Spirit coach A.J. Russo said, Roman has arranged for the Gaels to have food from Dino’s Subs and Pizza in Margate for the ride home.
Their game is one of six to be played on the season’s opening weekend. A preview of those contests:
Willingboro at Cedar Creek
3 p.m. Friday
Last season, Cedar Creek won this West Jersey Football League Constitution Division game 20-14 in overtime.
Willingboro (7-5 last season) won the Central Jersey Group I title and lost to Penns Grove 35-26 in the Group I Supersectional game at MetLife Stadium. Junior quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis threw for 1,242 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Junior linebacker Demie Sumo made 101 tackles, 14 for losses. Senior wide receiver Chris Long is headed to Temple. Cedar Creek comes off a 4-5 season. Cedar Creek senior running back/wide receiver/defensive back Malachi Melton has verbally committed to attend Purdue on a scholarship. Senior quarterback Louie Barrios is a three-year starter at quarterback. Manny Reid is a standout wide receiver.
Mount St. Joseph (Md.) at Holy Spirit
5 p.m. Friday
These teams met last season, with Mount St. Joseph winning 35-16 in Maryland.
Spirit is ranked No. 5 in The Press Preseason Elite 11.
The Spartans feature running back E’lijah Gray (1,233 rushing yards last season, wide receiver Ahmad Brown (398 receiving yards last season) and tight end Isaiah Gerena (379 receiving yards last season).
Mount St. Joseph features 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr, who has scholarship offers from Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan.
Thornton caught two touchdown passes as the Gaels opened their season last week with a 35-20 win over St. Mary’s Ryken. Junior quarterback Billy Atkins threw for 249 yards and two TDs. Senior running back Marlowe Wax ran for 178 yards.
“Offensively, they’re a dynamic team,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “We want to challenge ourselves. We play a tough schedule during the regular season. We want to be prepared when we go into that.
“To play a lower-caliber team doesn’t do us any favors. We want to jump in and play somebody who will challenge us, get our kids’ juices going and see what we can do.”
St. Augustine Prep at State College (Pa.)
6 p.m. Friday
St. Augustine finished 7-4 last season and is ranked No. 2 in Elite 11.
Hermits running back and defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes is headed to Texas A.M. Sophomore standout Nasir Hill ran for 894 yards as a freshman.
These teams met last year, with State College winning 19-7.
State College is one of the top teams in Central Pennsylvania. The Little Lions opened the season last week with a 42-6 win over Mifflin County as quarterback Brady Dorner threw for 165 yards and a touchdown and running back Dresyn Gree gained 115 yards and scored twice.
Salem at Pleasantville
7 p.m. Friday
Salem went 9-3 and reached the South Jersey Group I final, losing to Penns Grove 14-7, last season. Senior two-way lineman Josh Johnson (75 tackles last season) leads Salem.
Pleasantville comes off its best season in years. It went 8-3 and won its first playoff game in 15 years last season.
Running back Joshua Kotokpo scored 13 TDs last season. Senior linebacker Ernest Howard made 52 tackles last season. Freshman Marlon Leslie will step in at quarterback.
Highland Regional vs. St. Joseph
2 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers University.
This game is part of the Rumble on the Raritan, which features several showcase games this weekend and next. Tickets cost $10.
St. Joe, 10-2 last season, is the defending state Non-Pubic II champion and No. 1 in the Elite 11. Highland, 9-2 in 2018, is ranked No. 11.
Both teams feature outstanding running backs. St. Joe senior Jada Byers rushed for 1,738 yards and scored 35 TDs last season. Highland Regional junior Johnny Martin has scholarship offers from Boston College, Rutgers, Baylor, Temple and West Virginia. Martin rushed for 2,002 yards and 19 TDs last season.
St. Peter’s Prep vs. Millville
8 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers
This game is also part of the Rumble on the Raritan. St. Peter’s beat Millville 35-6 last season. St. Peter’s, located in Jersey City, is a perennial power. Linebacker Cody Simon has verbally committed to attend Ohio State on a scholarship. Millville, 6-5 last season, returns few starters, but wide receiver and linebacker Solomon DeShields has verbally committed to the University of Pittsburgh.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.