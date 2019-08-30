Quarterback Cody Kessler, cornerback Orlando Scandrick and running back Donnel Pumphrey were among 25 players cut, waived or placed on injured reserve by the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.
The Eagles’ roster now stands at 65 players. All NFL teams must be down to the regular-season limit of 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday. Kessler signed as a free agent in hopes of landing a roster spot as a backup quarterback. That goal took a hit after the Eagles signed Josh McCown to a one-year contract that included $2 million guaranteed.
Scandrick, a former standout with Dallas and Kansas City, joined the team during training camp but was unimpressive. Still, the Eagles will likely re-sign him in a couple weeks to a nonguaranteed contract. Pumphrey, a fourth-round draft pick in 2017, was expected to be Darren Sproles’ eventual successor but struggled with injuries as a rookie. He’s a candidate for the practice squad.
Among other roster moves, the Eagles placed tight end Richard Rodgers on injured reserve with a foot injury, released defensive end Eli Harold and tight end Will Tye, and waived former Rutgers players Carlton Agudosi (wide receiver) and rookie free agent Kevin Wilkins (defensive tackle). Wilkins is considered a candidate to earn a spot on the Eagles’ 10-player practice squad on Sunday.
Harold was acquired by the Eagles in a trade with the Buffalo Bills earlier this summer.
Also released were:
Defensive end Kasim Edebali; linebacker Hayes Pullard; safety Trae Elston; center Anthony Fabiano; safety Deiondre’ Hall; cornerback Ajene Harris; cornerback Josh Hawkins; tackle Riley Mayfield; cornerback Jeremiah McKinnon; wide receiver Marken Michel; guard Keegan Render; cornerback Sojourn Shelton; linebacker Alex Singleton; wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins; safety Jason Thompson; linebacker Chris Worley.
Carolina linebacker Brandon Bell (Oakcrest High School) and Baltimore quarterback Joe Callahan (Holy Spirit) were waived by their respective teams.
