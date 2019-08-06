When the Ravens called, there was no decision for quarterback Joe Callahan to make. Callahan said five minutes after they called offering a position, he packed up his car and drove to Baltimore.
Callahan, a free agent from Absecon who spent time with the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, worked out with the Ravens about a couple of weeks ago. He said he's had conversations with other teams as well, but nothing was more than talk until the Ravens called, looking for another quarterback after Robert Griffin III's hand injury.
Coach John Harbaugh said Callahan looked good at his first practice last week.
Callahan said he felt good, too, considering he only had one day to study the playbook. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson has helped him get as up to speed as he can in the short time he's been with the Ravens.
The move reunites Callahan with Greg Roman, the Ravens offensive coordinator. Roman was the offensive coordinator at Holy Spirit High School during Callahan's sophomore year.
Before being coached by Roman, Callahan had spent his freshman season switching between quarterback and safety with another player. Roman turned him into a quarterback, and they won a New Jersey Non-Public state championship that year.
Callahan said he remembers a few of the plays Roman ran with them and was lucky to have him as a coach.
"He was definitely trying to dumb down some NFL level stuff to a group of high school kids with a really young core," Callahan said. "He was a good coach, and I think really helped accelerate my learning process."
Callahan, who was a Division III All-American at Wesley College in Dover, Delaware, has appeared in one regular-season NFL game, completing five of seven passes for 11 yards with the Packers in 2016.
