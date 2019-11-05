Winter is on its way.

I'm wielding a leaf blower instead of a nine iron in my spare time , my teeth chatter during SUP sessions in the Cape May Harbor and the traffic lights on Beach Drive are on blinking mode.

My wife has already put away the Halloween decorations and started in on the Thanksgiving decor, which consists of a giant Pilgrim on the front door, light-up turkeys in the windows and another one that says, "Gobble, gobble" when you squeeze it.

Even worse, I got into my car the other day and the Sirius radio was tuned to the Hallmark Channel, which was playing "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

November also means that if you want to play golf, you better tee off by 11 a.m. lest you risk running out of daylight after 16 holes. High school football games are a lot quieter because fans are wearing mittens when they clap. Flip-flops will soon be switched out for UGGs.

Here's my version of a fall closeout sale. It's a collection of opinions, thoughts and views that have been piling up in my mind and my laptop.

Everything is 60% off.

Stockton University's fall sports programs are on a roll.

The men's soccer team, and women's soccer, field hockey, tennis and volleyball teams squads had earned a combined record of 75-15-7 as of Monday.

In addition, the Ospreys' cross-country squads, women's golf and women's rowing have all enjoyed impressive seasons.

Much of the credit belongs to Kevin McHugh, Stockton's executive director of athletics and recreation. Since he took over in 2017, the school created a varsity women's golf team that had an encouraging fall season under coach Rodger Gottlieb. The women's rowing team appears destined to become a national power under coach John Bancheri.

Most impressively, the Ospreys' football team is in the midst of its 50th straight undefeated season.

Congrats to Canelo Alvarez on winning a version of the light-heavyweight title last Saturday with a spectacular, 11th-round KO over Sergey Kovalev in Las Vegas.

I wanted to watch the fight live but decided to watch the replay Sunday morning because of DAZN's ridiculous decision to postpone it until the conclusion of the UFC main event in New York's Madison Square Garden. As a result, Alvarez and Kovalev didn't throw their first punches until after 1 a.m. on the East Coast.

Speaking of which, one of those events should have been held in Atlantic City.

Kovalev, who is promoted by New Jersey's Main Events, enjoys a solid following in the area. And it would have been the perfect opportunity to grow Alvarez's fan base. It would also be nice if the UFC would return to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. It drew a nice crowd — more than 9,500 — for its April 21, 2018, card there.

The Jason Peters era with the Eagles should be over.

Peters, 37, was once one of the league's best tackles but has missed the last three games with a knee injury. In his absence, rookie Andre Dillard has shown drastic improvement. He's supposed to be Peters' heir apparent but should remain the starter for the rest of the season.

There are other senior citizens who are showing their age. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (32) will now miss another four to six weeks with an abdominal injury. Running back Darren Sproles (36) remains a fan favorite, but he's taking away carries from Jordan Howard and especially Miles Sanders.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey (29) is also struggling, but the Eagles can't afford to sit him, given their glaring lack of depth at that position.

Speaking of Jackson, the team's medical staff is not at fault here. A team can't force a player to have surgery. Jackson, as he noted himself on Instagram, made the decision to not to have it seven weeks ago.

One of the problems Rutgers' football team faces is its inability to keep the state's top high school players in-state.

Do yourself a favor and offer a scholarship to St. Joseph running back/defensive back Jada Byers as soon as possible.

Don't tell me about his lack of size.

The 5-foot-7, 168-pounder is one of the best players in South Jersey history. Don't believe me? Watch the tape of his 102-yard interception return for a touchdown against Timber Creek two weeks ago.

There's no doubt in my mind that he's an NCAA Division I cornerback and maybe a running back also.

He has special qualities that can't be weighed, measured or timed.

David Weinberg’s Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press’ print editions and Tuesdays and Saturdays online.

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

