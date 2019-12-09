Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
This photo made Sept. 27, 2009, shows former Philadelphia Eagles football player Randall Cunningham holding his son, Christian, during halftime of an NFL football game, in Philadelphia. The 2-year-old son of former NFL star quarterback Randall Cunningham has died in what authorities on Wednesday, June 30, 2010, called an apparent backyard hot tub accident, in Las Vegas. The Clark County coroner's office identified the child as Christian Cunningham, and said the cause of death was pending. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Former Philadelphia Eagles Randall Cunningham (12) during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie smiles before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
This photo made Sept. 27, 2009, shows former Philadelphia Eagles football player Randall Cunningham holding his son, Christian, during halftime of an NFL football game, in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA — The player who was part of one of the most thrilling moments in the Eagles-Giants rivalry and "Monday Night Football" series was back at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday.
Former Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham served as the team's honorary captain for the opening kickoff.
"Whenever the team calls and asked me to do something like that, I get pumped up about it," Cunningham told the team's website Sunday. "It's like a vacation for me. Not as good as Christmas, but it's nice that it's around Christmas."
Naturally, his incredible play against the Giants was brought up.
It happened Oct. 10, 1988, during an Eagles-Giants game at Veterans Stadium. On third-and-goal from the 4-yard line, Cunningham rolled out right and came facemask-to-facemask with Giants linebacker Carl Banks.
Banks, who also was at the game Monday as the Giants' radio analyst, charged forward, hitting Cunningham on his thighs. Cunningham's legs flew back, but just as he was about to go down, he put his left hand on the turf, regained his balance, and threw a touchdown pass to tight end Jimmy Giles.
"I go in to make a routine tacklem and he (Cunningham) turns into 'Stretch Armstrong,'" Banks told the Eagles' website Thursday. "It was one heck of a football play. No other quarterback could make that play. It was like Michael Jordan. You get a hand in his face and he still hits the shot."
The play was selected as one of the NFL's Top 100 plays in the league's first 100 years and one of the top 50 plays of the 50-year history of "Monday Night Football."
Hurting Eagles
The Eagles were missing four starters due to injuries against the Giants.
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion) and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) were among the players on the Eagles' inactive list.
Agholor missed his second game in the last three weeks. He ranks third on the team with 39 receptions for 363 yards and three touchdowns. His injury left the Eagles with just three healthy wide receivers: Alshon Jeffery, rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and former practice squad member Greg Ward Jr. Jeffery left the game in the first half with an injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Barnett's 4.5 sacks are second behind defensive end Brandon Graham's 7.5. Daeshon Hall was activated for the game to join Graham, Vinny Curry and Josh Sweat.
Alex Singleton, Duke Riley or rookie T.J. Edwards was eligible to replace Grugier-Hill at linebacker with Nigel Bradham and Nate Gerry.
Howard, the team's leading rusher with 525 yards and six TDs, missed his fourth straight game. Jay Ajayi was expected to have an expanded role in the running game with rookie Miles Sanders.
For the Giants, tight end Evan Engram (foot) missed his fourth straight game.
Up ahead
The Eagles will play the second of four straight games against NFC East opponents when they take on Washington (3-10) at FedEx Field. The Redskins are coming off a 20-15 loss to Green Bay Sunday.
