Bottom line: You give up 38 points, you deserve to lose.
Kapler's gone, Schwartz should be next.
Ugh! Get Jalen Ramsey. Get well, DeSean Jackson. Beat the Cowboys.
I still don't think Cox is OK.
Too many drops, penalties and blown coverages.
Well, this is not going well. I cannot believe that the Eagles cannot play a full 60 minutes of football at this point in the season. Scenes from last season are playing over again this season with the excuse that Carson Wentz wasn’t fully ready to play.
One year later, it’s not only Wentz, it’s the entire team. And the play-calling hasn’t been great either. Really, a fake field goal when you’re losing and need points?
When you do not score on your first possession, you know it’s going to be a long game. I’m hoping that next week will be better, but I have a funny feeling it’s not going to be.
I think the Eagles need a lot of work before playing the Cowgirls. We all knew it would be a tough game, but this was really tough to watch. Too many penalties and interceptions made us be outplayed by the Vikings.
I’ll always bleed green, but that was ugly. We need to show up for all four quarters — players and coaches.
The Eagles were outplayed today, both offensively and defensibly. Wentz did make a few big plays, but not enough to make a difference. The last play of the second quarter was a bad call. Trying to get a touchdown instead of going for the field goal was just plain dumb, sorry to say.
Hopefully, they will do better next week against Dallas. Keep your fingers crossed.
We can’t win with the defensive backs we have. It’s like pitch and catch with any good quarterback and receiver.
The Eagles fought hard but couldn’t overcome the poor coverage by our cornerbacks. If we can’t outscore teams, it will be a long season. Injuries happen, but the backups need to step up.
Where are the Jets when you need ‘em, right, Iggles fans?
Hey, you’re at .500, and it took the Fightin’s a half-billion dollars to be where you are! Malcolm Jenkins wanted Cousins to throw. He got what he wanted.
Maybe Rhys Hoskins or Gabe Kapler can play defense!
Over the years, Kirk Cousins has either been really good or really bad. Today the Eagles got the good version.
Not having a functional secondary and no deep threat did not help. However, they had opportunities but could not execute. The delay of game penalty was inexcusable and probably sealed their fate.
Not a good performance today. I'll get over it when they beat Dallas.
One maddening day in Minny for our 3-3 Birds, but, hey, don’t fret: The Sixers open their season Oct. 23!
Eagles management has known since Week 1 that secondary help was badly needed, and despite several available players, have not gone after any help. I guess winning one Super Bowl quenched their hunger for a winning team.
Again, poor playing, added to terrible calls by the refs, contributed to this loss. Wentz has taken several steps backwards in his development — staring down his wide receivers before throwing to them and not getting rid of the ball, just to name a few.
Unless the Eagles find some faster defensive backs, there are going to be more losses like we saw today. It's frustrating because I think the rest of the team is capable of going to the playoffs again.
And why is it that every time Kirk Cousins plays the Eagles, no matter what team he's playing for, he looks like the second coming of Johnny Unitas? What? Who's he? You're too young? How about Joe Montana? Peyton Manning? Eli?
No letup in the NFL. Got the Cowboys next week in Dallas. Hope they don't drool on themselves watching the tape of this game.
Fire Jim Schwartz. Yes, the corners are awful, but this defense is always unprepared and undisciplined. He never seems prepared and rarely adjusts.
This is not a very good Eagles team and the head coach also deserves some blame. This is his fourth year as head coach. His first year was awful, his second was the best coaching I’ve ever seen. His third year was mediocre at best, and this year has been not good at all. This team can’t win this year, but Dougie needs to be put on notice that next year it’s win or else.
Hey, Howie, Week 6 and our secondary (Cement Feet Douglas) sucks, simple! Then the usual — Jason Peters cannot stay in the game, Sproles out (too old), Jackson out (too soft), Clement IR, should have been cut ).
Now the drops (Ertz) reared its ugly head again! I wonder if Wentz just has too much zip on the ball? Once he settles in, the receivers seem to have a better grasp of the ball.
Let's not also forget Zack Brown and his stupidity badmouthing Cousins' ability to QB, Mike Zimmer for making offensive coordinator Mike Groh and company look like the Jets, and last but not least, Doug Pederson for his inability to throw the challenge flag, leaving points off the board and not trying to get two scores at the end!
Not feeling the playoffs at this time people.
Help wanted: Pass defenders, must be able to run toward and get and remain near the opposing team receivers, occasionally stopping and/or picking off a pass without committing a foul.
Again, pass defense is a serious area that needs to be addressed. Even with the injuries, the offense is making its efforts known. However, the offense will always continue to fight out of a hole if the defense continues to be picked apart in the air by opposing quarterbacks.
Just got done watching Wentz throw another interception. The Eagles were at their worst this season. When the Vikings were able to intercept, they made sure they got points from the play.
The Eagles' defense and offense were at their worst. The penalties, way too many. The tackling was like watching a high school football, actually maybe some high schools were better. Play like this next week against Dallas, and they will eat you for lunch.
Mr. Pederson, take the points when you can get them.
Mr. Wentz, stay well. Only 10 more games to play.
If Kirk Cousins could play against the Eagles' defense every week, he would be a first- round inductee into the NFL Hall of Fame. My green blood is starting to boil.
