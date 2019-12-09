This team is clearly struggling under the weight of the loss of key players resulting in a lack of consistency on offense. Some help on the corners could help, too.
Wentz initially struggled but then managed to get it together. Pederson seemed to make some adjustments.
An exciting win, but I am still apprehensive about their ability to win out. As a football fan, it was cool to see Eli again.
Here we go.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
So it's halftime, and I can't believe I have followed this team for 60 years!
Let's break this down: Darby and Mills couldn't cover Jason Peters, Dopey Doug is gonna tell us how "we got beat by a good team" again, "One-Tack Zach" catches the ball but trips over the 40-yard line.
C'mon, man!
Pete Mussa
Northfield
The Birds do not deserve to be in the playoffs. With everything in front of them, the defense allows an old man after a 10-game absence to throw for 179 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.Our offense is vanilla.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
We don’t belong in the playoffs. The way we have been playing and with all the injuries, we would go nowhere.
I don’t see the energy the team had when the dog masks came out two years ago. They felt they could beat anyone. Not this year. Even with the OT win tonight.
Butch Sill
Absecon
Way too close of a game against a bad Giants team. This season went from a possible dream team to the reality of nightmare team.
We may have seen Eli for the last time, but unfortunately we haven't seen the last of doufus Doug Pederson, his whole staff or hot- and-cold Carson!
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Three Dog Night was right when they said "Eli's coming," and we played down to his level.
With the team playing listless, Wentz's regression at QB and Doug being Doug, we just plain stink this year.
A lucky win against a bad team, but still a win in the standings. As this team plays in a weak division, how are we going to stack up against the better teams in the playoffs ?
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Sudden life!
The Eagles dug themselves out of another hole. Zach Ertz gets the game ball, and I get the blood pressure cuff, period.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
