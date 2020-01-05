Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson greets fans after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. Seattle won 17-9. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A Philadelphia Eagles' fan looks on after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. Seattle won 17-9. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson greets fans after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. Seattle won 17-9. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles' fans react during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Eagles fans cheer during the first half of Sunday’s playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke / associated presss
Philadelphia Eagles' fans react during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Fans tailgate before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Fans tailgate before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
A Philadelphia Eagles' fan watches warm-ups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Fans tailgate before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Readers react Sunday via email to the Philadelphia Eagles’17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the NFL playoffs.
It turns out it’s every bit as important for Carson Wentz to finish a playoff game as is it for him to start one.
Thus, the Eagles had to call upon the oldest player ever to make his postseason debut.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
You have to be Joshing me that this is how the season ended.
The Eagles were done in by a Clown(ey), who committed an intentional act of violence like he was the title character in “It.”
And it went unpenalized by the bozo officials. So much for health (or happiness) in the new year. The season should’ve been sponsored by Band-Aid. The Eagles suffered a “gauze-“ zillion injuries, and that’s a wrap on the year. This loss is hard to Bayer.
Marc Tandan
Hammonton
It’s sad. The season is over. So many ups and downs and injuries to key players.
Practice team players stepped in and we were able to win the last four games of the season. And for Carson Wentz to make it to the playoffs and go out with a concussion is not good.
I hope that Howie and Doug realize this team needs to let some players go and sign some who have proved themselves to the team. And we also need some help in other positions, so please take care of that.
Until next season ...
Pam Burnell
Seaville
Predicable play calling. No guts, no glory.
Nancy Wray
Marmora
I have to give it to the Birds. I had them counted out five weeks ago.With all odds against them, they fought their buts off four weeks in a row to get us to this playoff.
They never quit, so I say thanks for a great season that was just not to be. Maybe next year?
Butch Sill
Absecon
That was a launch and target hit, no flag, yet Wilson gets roughing call at the goal line. These all-star referee teams are horrible. McCown was roughed twice and no calls.
I hate being a sour grapes sorehead, but the league is a fraud.
All this “we are trying to protect our players” is (garbage) if Clowney is not fined.
Jerome Lombard
Ocean City
Instead of the Eagles logo my NFC East champions T-shirt, it has a picture of the sideline medical tent.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
Well, that just added the final insult to the slew of injuries the Eagles have suffered this season.
I don’t know how they were going to overcome the loss of Wentz.
A valiant effort by McCown and the rest of this offense, but the injuries just reached critical mass.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
I’m sure I’m in the minority, but I think Doug Pederson is a bad coach. As banged up as they were, they still should have won. His play calling and clock management were criminally bad.
Glenn Master
Ventnor
Some questions for next season:
1) Eggshell Wentz’s durability?
2) Team conditioning?
3) Team medical staff?
4) Re-tweak or rebuild?
5) Can we replace this awful secondary?
Jack Verseput
Linwood
The Birds fought hard Shorthanded. This wasn’t the Giants, Redskins or Cowboys, but an 11-5 team.
Thanks, Eagles, for a great fight.
John Lombardo
Williamstown
No comment!
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
I would be concerned if year after year my backup quarterbacks came into games and outplayed my starter.
The Iggles have played Pete C’s Seahawks six times and lost all six. Did you fans know that?
Frank Murphine III
Millville
The injury monster put an exclamation point on this season taking its final victim, Carson Wentz.
The remainder of the walking wounded put up a valiant effort.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
Thus ends the what could have, should have been season. McCown made a game of it, but this game was over when Wentz went down.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
No Philly Special, last-minute Graham sack. No Rocky Balboa motivational speech. just a dogged, damaged team playing like there’s no tomorrow. Josh McCown showed the courage of a true pro, especially when injured at the end.
Frank ‘Rue’ Tamru
Mays Landing
A week after taking the “he always gets hurt” moniker off his shoulders, Carson Wentz takes a helmet-to-helmet hit that sends him and the fans out of the game.
McCown put on a gutsy performance that exemplified this team as a whole all year.
Greg Jiampetti
Atlantic City
Losing your quarterback to a cheap shot without any penalty is extremely frustrating. That said, too many penalties, injuries and bad tackling led to this loss.
Pat Duran
Linwood
Sad end to a great comeback! I feel so sorry Carson Wentz!
Eileen Reichenbach
Sweetwater
Sad playoff game! Where were the refs on the roughing-the-quarterback call?
See you all in September.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
Seahawks Eagles Football
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
APTOPIX Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
APTOPIX Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.