Fans Chris Bryant, left, from Staunton, Va., and Jeff Rinehart Jr., from Virginia Beach, Va., in the stands before the start of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Jeff Rinehart Jr., from Virginia Beach, Va., with holiday ornaments hanging from his beard as he waits in the stands before the start of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Fans Chris Bryant, left, from Staunton, Va., and Jeff Rinehart Jr., from Virginia Beach, Va., in the stands before the start of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally
Jeff Rinehart Jr., from Virginia Beach, Va., with holiday ornaments hanging from his beard as he waits in the stands before the start of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
If a team wants to revitalize an old player, just play the Eagles. Another week the Eagles' defense tackle poorly, allowing the mediocre to look All-Pro. They were not able to stop a three-win team most of the game?
Wentz still holds onto the ball too long, resulting in a useless sack or turnover. Win or lose, they don't look positive for the playoffs.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
Well, they still can't catch, can't tackle and can't block but managed to get lucky.
Next week will be tough.
Bob Donnell
Cape May
Well, folks, our defense has made another rookie quarterback look like an All-Pro. Speaking of the defense, tackle drills on Tuesday, Doug, cause we sure don't use our arms to bring down the opposition.
Carson should be made to carry that ball 24/7 until he figures out he must not fumble every game. It seems every game he is making more and more mistakes.
Once again, Doug chooses to pass 50% more than run the ball, especially when your opponent is a better pass protection team than against the run! Go figure. And why do we play down to the bad teams?
My heart , I think I just had a chest grabber on this win !!!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
It seems that for the last two weeks, the Eagles continue to underwhelm even their most loyal fans before setting us all up for cardiac arrest with last-minute wins. A BMI (Barely Made It) win last week against the Giants and another struggle against the Redskins, who started a bunch of rookies. I need oxygen and the blood pressure cuff!
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
Once again, the Eagles can't do it easy. This was a 3-10 team, and they made a rookie QB look like Joe Theisman. Great play by the practice squad team. They truly won this game today.
Wentz continues to look shaky one minute and All-Pro the next. And what an ending! This team is causing me serious health concerns. Bring on Dallas!
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
The Eagles made a rookie Qb who isn’t very good look like a star. I’ve never seen a defense look so consistently confused. Thanks for that, Jim Schwartz.
Usually I say a win is a win, but the Eagles stink, are poorly coached and lack talent. The only positive was Wentz two weeks in a row led them to a fourth-quarter comeback.
The season comes down to next week, and I expect a bad Dallas team to come in to the Linc and beat the Eagles and put us out of our misery.
Glenn Master
Ventnor
Another way-too-close of a game. The injuries are no excuse for how bad the Eagles are playing. Wentz is not a good QB. Three poor performances against loosing teams with only two close wins.
In the 50-plus years I've followed the Eagles, which includes some very bad teams, this is probably the worst Eagles secondary I have seen. Next week's game will determine which team goes one and done in the playoffs.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
I can’t take these close games. They are killing me. Heart pounding, nerves shattered week after week. Greg Ward played outstanding and won the game with an outstanding catch.
Give Wentz credit. He didn’t play all that well, but two weeks in a row he drove the team downfield for the win.
Butch Sill
Absecon
A big win on the road versus an NFC opponent in December.
Can I sign up to be a charter member of the Greg Ward fan club? The former practice squad player played hard and hungry with no dropped passes.
I cannot wait for the game against Dallas next week. Go, Eagles!
Tom Alvord
Seaville
Thank you, Eagles defense, for showing up during the last series of the game to stop a potential game-winning drive. I’m glad that the offensive line decided to come out to play in the fourth quarter, too.
And Mr. Wentz, there are other players on the field besides Zach Ertz to throw the ball to. Please stop waiting for him to be open and then fumbling the ball.
I hope that everyone decides to show up next week because the way they played today will not win the division against Dallas.
Pam Burnell
Seaville
Eagles fans have become adept at holding our collective breaths as we squeeze out another last-second victory. Hopefully, our collective hearts will not be broken as we take the NFC East crown and even win a playoff game!
Let's make this a Merry “Carson” Christmas!
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Mays Landing
Despite the fact the defense needs to go to school for “how to tackle 101,” you can say the last touchdown by the defense made up for it.
Now, if Wentz can make the big plays by making a long pass that is catchable, then winning games would be more than possible. Now that the season in just about over, next year both the offense and defense will be great shape. Let's hope so.
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
