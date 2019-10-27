The Eagles went smash-mouth, old-school, run the football and won a game they had to win to stay in the playoff picture. Game balls to Jordan Howard and the offensive and defensive lines for a great game.
We're still alive.
Ken Kryszczun
Galloway Township
Finally a win against a fairly good team in bad weather. Defensive line played a great game and the secondary managed not to get burnt. Great running game, especially in the fourth quarter An eight-plus-minute scoring drive to ice the win.
Now, if they can beat the Bears next week and go into the bye week with a winning record and get healthy, they can salvage the season.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
It's a shame the Eagles didn't play this way last week. Actually, they still have to learn how to play four quarters.
The first half of the game, the Eagles were not in a good place. The defense was out to lunch. Then the Eagles had an awaking of sorts. The running game really came to life. Howard looked great.
The backfield still needs help. They still need better tackling. The defense got three sacks — it's about time.
All in all, they played a good game. Wentz's running was good to see. So, Mr. Wentz, stay well. Only eight more games to go.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
Such a better game than the last two weeks! Still need to work on the penalties, but there weren't as many as last week.
A great running job. Great job done by Howard, Scott and Sanders. Hope it's as good a game against the Bears next week.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
A nice victory as this mediocre team continues to march toward its inevitable loss in the
wild-card game. Quickly losing all hope.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
Many stars in this game: Howard, Sanders and the whole running game. Wentz threw in a solid performance with some key scrambles for first downs. But my game ball goes to No. 13. After giving up 38 and 37 in two awful defeats, the defense put on their "Big Boy" pants and held the home team Bills in check.
Greg Jiampetti
Atlantic City
After the Purple Rain in Minnesota and the Cowboy Blues in Dallas, thank goodness the Eagles did not get buffaloed. Good bounce back and road win after all of the distractions. Now, it's time to hunt bear.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
Honestly, didn't expect this win. Was it the wind or the coach that forced the run? The Eagles just ran it down the Bills' throat. Without a deep threat, this is how they must play to win and keep pace with Dallas.
Edward Shavelson
Northfield
Well, we played another weak offensive team again! Anybody else as excited as I am?
The defense perked up, and there was a Fletcher Cox sighting.
Howie, send Nelson Agholor and Jim Schwartz packing and then start looking over your own shoulder. Your draft choices are really hurting us. Doug, keep it going. Da Bears are coming for a revenge visit next week!
Work on the mistakes and stupid calls by the officials. A good win all in all.
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Looks like the Birds are back. Run the rock. Play suffocating D. Doug's play-calling comes back. Big mouth Scandrick can stay on the couch. The long drive in the fourth quarter showed the heart is there. It's only one game, but it's a start.
Brian Vigue
Pleasantville
The Eagles overcame injuries and distractions today for a win on the road. The running game was a beast with three different backs scoring TDs against a formidable defense. There are still some things to straighten out, but overall a nice performance.
It seems they have some of their swagger back on both sides of the ball. We will see about that if they beat the Bears.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
You know it’s a good day for the Iggles when the secondary is doing multiple finger wagging! Let the Super Bowl talk resume!
Frank Murphine III
Millville
It looked like the Eagles were determined to win the game today. They really needed that win. Wentz made some big plays, but watching him rushing for a first down not once but twice was exciting.
The Eagles still don’t look like a Super Bowl team yet, but thing are looking up! The Chicago Bears next week should be worth watching. Hoping for another win.
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
Our Birds ”shuffled” out of Buffalo today on the back of a grueling ground game. Perhaps Pederson should let them run back to Philly and keep them focused on our new mode of attack!
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Mays Landing
Run, run, run, see Eagles run.
Run, run, run, see Eagles WIN!
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
