Being blown out two weeks in row is unacceptable.
Where is our offense? Only 10 points.
We need some wide receivers. I just don't think Jackson is going to hold up. Maybe trade for one?
I think there was only one catch by an Eagles receiver in the first half. Getting blown out by our biggest rival is putting us in a huge whole. We just might get creamed by the Bills.
DAVE WRIGHT
Beach Haven West
As a huge fan of the Eagles and the Phillies, I was excited with some of the new additions to the Phillies and thought they were going to be a playoff team for sure.
I watched the Eagles in preseason, and I know people say preseason football doesn’t mean anything, yet I saw nothing that made me think they were going to be a good team this year.
As I wrote earlier this season, both teams need some management changes. I'm not confident with the current personnel that this Eagles team can turn this season around. Hope I’m wrong.
Sonny McCullough
Atlantic City
Ouch! That's three hours I'll never get back. Speed kills, and the Birds don't have any. This is the oldest team in the league, and looks like it.
They look lost. And how bad is it to be outcoached by Jason Garrett, the very definition of a dead man walking? The league has caught up with Pederson's offense.
Brian Vigue
Pleasantville
How much worse can the Eagles' defense get? After seven games, there has not been any significant improvement. With nine games to go, the Eagles need to really start playing like the team they should be.
Even the offense was lost in the shuffle.
Maybe by December when the Eagles play Dallas again, they will beat them. The Bills next Sunday. Go get 'em, Eagles!
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
I was so excited to see this game. We had a mini pep rally at my aunt's birthday party singing, "Fly, Eagles, Fly." After the first two blunders that turned into Dallas scores, I was thinking, "Why, Eagles, Why?" By the time this game was mercifully over, it was headache pills and "Cry, Eagles, Cry."
The Eagles had too many botched plays, miscues and penalties to mention. They were purple rained on in Minnesota last week and this week they have a case of the "Cowboy Blues." This is a sad commentary for the Eagles who put on an abysmal performance against their chief rival.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
First, I think Jason Garrett should send Doug Pederson a thank-you card for saving his job!
Now the rant: We are a bad team. It started with the coaches and the country club training camp. Some of these players should be arrested for stealing their paychecks (Fletcher who?).
There are too many areas that need to be addressed to write in this thread, from thoughts of the Super Bowl to realizing we have a better chance of going to the Toilet Bowl.
Now, Carson Wentz. His play is too erratic with too many mistakes each week. He is forcing throws and not reading the defense of his opponent. He also has no open-field vision to find a secondary receiver when the primary is covered.
A weak defense, offense and special teams, but let's not forget Doug predicted going into Dallas and winning tonight with this mess of a team!
Hey, Howie, how is your supply of Tums?
Jack Verseput
Linwood
The preseason experts told us the Eagles would have the most talented team in the league. Even considering the injuries, which every team has, they were dead wrong. It's not even close.
Hate to say it, but it looks like they need to rebuild this team, and it has to start at the top. Other than Wentz and Ertz, the Eagles have overvalued their draft picks; see Sydney Jones, Nelson Agholor and Derrick Barnett. Miles Sanders keeps missing open holes.
They've kept guys who they believed had another good year in them, like Peters, Sproles, DeSean Jackson. Plus, dissension has hit the locker room. Jeff Lurie needs to clean house, including Howie Roseman on down. Thank goodness the 76ers start their season Wednesday.
Ken Kryszczun
Galloway Township
The Eagles are the Phillies of the NFL. They talk the talk but can't walk the walk. They ensure their fans a promising season and produce dud after dud.
My only question is, how did they ever win three games? Can you spell "EMBARRASSING?"
Greg Jiampetti
Atlantic City
This is another embarrassing game. The past two weeks: seven fumbles, and given up 75 points. We only have 30 points the past two weeks. We need all the starters back and not make mistakes and cause penalties if we want to go to the playoffs.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
The excitement level watching this team full of joy at the start of training camp to this blowout loss to Dallas is like the initial thrill of skydiving only to realize halfway down you don’t have a chute!
Who will Howie draft next year?
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Mays Landing
Please don’t guarantee a win ever again, coach Peterson!
Butch Sill
Absecon
At this point, this team is just terrible. Injuries have just sapped almost all of the Eagles' talent. Can't cover deep. Can't stop the run. Can't hold onto the ball. Can't run the ball. Can't pass the ball. Can't protect the QB.
Even worse, it was against a Dallas team who the announcers couldn't stop praising past and present. I thought I was going to lose my dinner. Terrible.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Listening and watching Doug Peterson squirm and try to deny his boasting was so much fun! All talk and no action. Phillies, then Iggles!
I thought you all hate the Cowboys? Then why don’t you beat them once in a while? Time to go into hiding now!
Frank Murphine III
Millville
Put a fork in us. You’ll see we’re done for this season, unfortunately.
No playmakers, injuries and age. Oh, and no real moves to improve by Howie the last two years.
Linda Valente-Rose
Egg Harbor Township
Expected our defense to be our downfall, instead our offense spotted Dallas 14 points to start the game. Our secondary makes every mediocre quarterback like Prescott look like an All-Pro. Schwartz must go. Terrible defensive schemes.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
I thought it was a nice display of sportsmanship that the Cowboys decided to give the game ball to Eagles offensive lineman Andre Dillard.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
