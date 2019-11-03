Well, I am feeling it is time for a coaching change in 2020, along with a new general manager.
As per the norm, Doug backs off in the second half. and Jim Schwartz once again is horrible in his calls.
We ran all over the Bears in the first half and the defense held them at one point to just 9 yards! Second half, another meltdown. Also, Howie, your draft picks just plain stink.
Yep, third oldest team in the NFL. It shows. Rest up, guys, cause it is the Pats in two weeks.
One final note, the DeSean Jackson deal is going to come back and haunt them next year.
Special teams get a game bal !
Jack Verseput
Linwood
This game was far too close. It should have been 28-0 midway through the third quarter. The Eagles tried to give this game to the Bears: scoring FGs instead of TDs and passing when they should run and vice-versa, throwing for 5 yards instead of for first downs.
The Bears almost got their revenge for the double-doink game. And let's hope that in two weeks the Pats don't get revenge for the Super Bowl loss.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Even though the Eagles had a 19-0 lead, you can never relax. True to form, they let the Bears back in the game, dropping balls and missed throws.
The defense gives up the deep ball after shutting down their offense in the first half. This was a must-win at this stage of year, and they pull it off with an eight-minute drive and field goal. Wow. I can relax now.
Butch Sill
Absecon
The Eagles just can't do it easy. They let the Bears hang around and get back into this game. The final drive was impressive, but should not have been necessary.
A much-needed win, but the secondary is still suspect, and where was our deep threat today? The bye is timely to heal some guys up, and we will all be Giants fans on Monday night. Patriots next, people!
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Once again, the Eagles nearly snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Near the end of the game, the Bears' defenders were breathing like Darth Vader, having been on the field for most of the game. But the Bears were still down by only five points!
There were too may squandered opportunities to put this game away, and the pass defenders still keep giving up the type of big plays that kept the Bears in the game.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
Chicago was stuck on a Halloween tradition with no tricks or scoring plays, but plenty of penalty treats in the first half today.
But those Bears came out of hibernation after halftime looking like the grizzlies we expected until our guys calmed them down by running right at them!
A well-earned win and a needed break lies ahead.
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Mays Landing
Well, they won this one, but it certainly wasn't pretty. In this game, they played fairly well in the first half, which surprised me.
Then they opened the door for Chicago. The defense was out to lunch in the second half. It is about time that they start playing all four quarters.
Glad to see Ertz getting the ball and Howard running. The Eagles got lucky today. Stay well, Mr. Wentz; only seven more games to go.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
The Eagles won somehow despite coach Pederson's horrendous play-calling in the first half when they Eagles should have had 2 TDs instead of 2 field goals.
It looked like one of those games where you let an inferior opponent hang around and lose to them. This was a three Manhattan game for me. Thank goodness I get a bye week next week.
By the way, Howie, it doesn't look like a good decision to sign the three old guys on your roster, taking spots away from younger, healthier players.
Ken Kryszczun
Galloway Township
So here’s my approach to the Eagles game in report card format.
The win: An A, and it would have been an A+ if they didn’t let Chicago back in the game.
The offense: A B- because of play-calling by the coach. Yes, we had some sustainable drives, but some of the three-and-outs were because of the plays.
The defense: A B+. Jalen Mills and Avonte Maddox earned them this grade with the huge plays when we needed them.
The coaches' decision on letting DeSean Jackson play: A D-. Why would you let him play before a bye week when you have some tough games coming up?
As Eagles fans, we deserve this week off from the frustration of this season so far. Hopefully, we can all come back and see some better football that we were all expecting at the beginning of the season.
Pam Burnell
Seaville
Wow. The Eagles won. It wasn't an outstanding game for the Eagles, but as it has been said before, “ a win is a win,” so lets leave it at that!
They need this bye week to be mentally and physical able to face the undefeated Patriots.
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
Settling for a red-zone field goal almost cost us this game. The coaching staff has to do a better job of designing plays that get us red-zone touchdowns, not field goals.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
Excellent first and second quarters, but then they fell apart in the second half letting the Bears catch up.
Thankful for Jordan Howard. A great addition.
We can’t allow that to happen against New England! Enjoy the bye week.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
