The Ocean City High School girls swimming team, ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting Oakcrest 121-48 Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League inter-conference meet.
Emily Myers won the distance events for the Red Raiders, and Alex Antonov was first in the 100-meter butterfly and the 100 breaststroke.
Brooke Powell, Olivia Scherbin and Isabella Pagan also had individual wins for Ocean City, and Myers, Brynn Bowman, Olivia Scherbin and sister Claudia Scherbin each added two relay wins. Oakcrest’s Sadie Crispell won the 200 individual medley.
At Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, meters
200 Medley Relay—OC (Isabella Pagan, Brynn Bowman, Alex Antonov, Claudia Scherbin) 2:15.60; 200 Freestyle— Emily Myers OC 2:22.96; 200 IM—Sadie Crispell O 2:47.50; 50 Freestyle—Olivia Scherbin OC 30.03; 100 Butterfly—Antonov OC 1:12.18; 100 Freestyle—Brooke Powell OC 1:05.69; 400 Freestyle—Myers OC 5:05.39; 200 Freestyle Relay—OC (Myers, Bowman, Olivia Scherbin, Claudia Scherbin) 2:04.76; 100 Backstroke—Pagan OC 1:14.61; 100 Breaststroke— Antonov OC 1:21.33; 400 Freestyle Relay—OC (Myers, Sydney Rossiter, O. Scherbin, C. Scherbin) 4:39.31.
Records— OC 7-2; O 3-3.
No. 4 Egg Harbor Twp. 131,
Absegami 39
At Egg Harbor Twp., meters
200 Medley Relay— E (Grace Curry, Nina Nguyen, Sarah Azegzaou, Alexandria Cotter) 2:19.26; 200 Freestyle— Ava McDonough E 2:20.61; 200 IM— Caitlin Moore E 2:42.27; 50 Freestyle— Curry E 29.61; 100 Butterfly— Curry E 1:09.86; 100 Freestyle— Cotter E 1:05.53; 400 Freestyle— Nikki Bebler E 5:21.75; 200 Freestyle Relay— E (Curry, McDonough, Sam Bork, Azegzaou) 2:05.09; 100 Backstroke— Moore E 1:15.03; 100 Breaststroke— Nguyen E 1:24.15; 400 Freestyle Relay— E (McDonough, Moore, Bork, Madison Keller).
Records— E 6-1, A 0-6.
NO. 11 Southern 124,
Brick Memorial 46
At Neptune Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—SR (Jacquelyn Kilcommons, Mia Amirr, Kaylyn Iusan, Olivia Auge) 2:03.25; 200 Freestyle—SR Veronica Ruoff 2:17.30; 200 IM—Summer Davis SR 2:31.12; 50 Freestyle—Abigail Malandro SR 26.11; 100 Butterfly—Iusan SR 1:10.86; 100 Freestyle—Kilcommons SR 1:00.13; 400 Freestyle—Phoebe Sprague SR 6:01.47; 200 Freestyle Relay—SR (Malandro, Summer Davis, Iusan, Sprague) 1:49.06; 100 Backstroke—Olivia Auge SR 1:09.45; 100 Breaststroke—Hallie Gallagher SR 1:20.59; 400 Freestyle Relay— SR (Malandro, Sprague, Pierson, Davis) 4:04.48.
Records—SR 6-2.
Boys swimming
No. 9 Ocean City 128,
Oakcrest 40
At Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center, meters
200 Medley Relay—OC (Ethan Ellis, Luke Bowman, Dom Dipalato, Peter Horowitz) 2:02.97; 200 Freestyle—Dolan Grisbaum OC 2:09.32; 200 IM—Nate Hays OC 2:18.81; 50 Freestyle—Ben Wiley OC 25.46; 100 Butterfly—Wiley OC 1:04.19; 100 Freestyle—Horowitz OC 57.91; 400 Freestyle—Grisbaum OC 1:45.16; 200 Freestyle Relay—(Brian Walsh, Hays, Wiley, Ethan McCarron) 1:45.16; 100 Backstroke—Luke Bowman OC 1:08.58; 100 Breaststroke—Ethan Ellis OC 1:17.98; 400 Freestyle Relay—OC (Grisbaum, Wiley, Hays, Horowitz) 3:53.75.
Records—Oakcrest 6-3, OC 7-2.
No. 3 Egg Harbor TWP. 128,
Absegami 41
At Egg Harbor Township, meters
200 Medley Relay—EHT (Josh Dimayuga, Vince Nguyen, Kevin Lin, Harrison Stewart) 2:01.04; 200 Freestyle—Ethan Do EHT 2:12.34; 200 IM—Eddie Chen EHT 2:32.11; 50 Freestyle—V. Nguyen EHT 26.53; 100 Butterfly—Winchester Ployratana EHT 1:03.70; 100 Freestyle—Lin EHT 59.18; 400 Freestyle—Stewart EHT 5:04.02; 200 Freestyle Relay—EHT (Vinson Zheng, Yazid Bousin, Gabe Gaw, Ben Nguyen) 1:57.47; 100 Backstroke—Stephen Barnard A 1:05.36; 100 Breaststroke—B. Nguyen EHT 1:13.0; 400 Freestyle Relay—EHT (AJ Mallari, Stewart, Brian Zheng, Ployratana) 4:09.
Records—A 1-6; EHT 6-1.
Bowling
Boys
ACIT 2, Hammonton 2 A: Preston Beasley (187, 518), Gavin Henry (169, 492). H: Robert Feriozzi (177, 512), Dylan Scarpato (176, 502).
Girls
ACIT 3, Hammonton 1 : A: Grace Foster (166, 459), Samantha Dangler (127, 371). H: Francesa Jacobs (181, 431), Ashlynne Scardino (137, 381).
