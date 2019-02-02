Philadelphila Eagles quarterback Nick Foles should find out his NFL fate in the next few weeks.
According to reports from ESPN.com and NFL.com, the Eagles are expected to use their franchise tag on Foles in hopes of trading him.
The Eagles have until Feb. 10 to exercise a $20 million option on Foles, who was the MVP of Super Bowl LII and led the team to the playoffs again this season in relief of injured Carson Wentz.
Foles then is expected to buy his way out of the option for $2 million.
The Eagles could then place the franchise tag on him and try to execute a trade or simply let him leave via free agency. Under that scenario, the Eagles would receive a compensatory pick in the 2019 draft.
According to ESPN.com, several teams have expressed interest in trading for him in exchange for a third-round draft pick. Jacksonville, Denver, Miami and Washington are among the teams who are looking for help at quarterback.
The Jaguars are said to be dangling cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Leonard Fournette as trade bait.
Foles led the Eagles to four straight victories at the end of the regular season and first round of the playoffs after Wentz was sidelined with a stress fracture in his back.
He set the franchise record by throwing for 471 yards in a 32-30 victory over Houston, then tied a league record with 25 consecutive completions in a 24-0 win at Washington. His 1-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Golden Tate was the winning points in a 16-15 win at Chicago in the playoffs.
