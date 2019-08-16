The Eagles are going to sign former Army offensive lineman Brett Toth, according to a report on ESPN.com.
Toth has served the last year as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army after a standout football career for West Point that resulted in the 6-foot-6, 291-pounder being the first Army player to be invited to the Senior Bowl in 2018.
Toth became eligible to play in the NFL as result of a memorandum from President Donald Trump in May that allows military academy graduates to defer their military commitments and play professional sports, according to PennLive.com.
Military academy grads could play pro sports immediately after graduation if they obtained reserve status under President Barack Obama. President Trump established a two-year minimum obligation before revising the policy earlier this year.
Toth graduated from West Point in May 2018 with a degree in nuclear engineering and just completed his first year of service.
Toth is reportedly set to sign a three-year contract and will report to the Eagles at some point next week. Given his year away from football, he'll most likely be trying to earn a spot on the team's practice squad for this season.
He becomes the second military veteran to sign with the Eagles in recent years. In 2014, then-coach Chip Kelly signed former U.S. Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva, who served three tours in Afghanistan.
The Eagles tried him at defensive end that summer and wound up releasing him at the end of the preseason. Villanueva signed with Pittsburgh and is now the Steelers' starting left tackle.
