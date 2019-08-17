The Philadelphia Eagles were concerned enough about their muddled quarterback situation that they convinced Josh McCown to end his retirement and join the team.
According to NFL.com and ESPN.com, the 40-year-old McCown has agreed to terms on a one-year contract to serve as Carson Wentz's backup this season. His $2 million base salary is guaranteed, but the deal is worth up to $5.4 million.
The Eagles decided to sign McCown in the wake of injuries to Nate Sudfeld and Cody Kessler in back-to-back preseason games. Sudfeld suffered a broken left wrist and Kessler is in the NFL's concussion protocol.
McCown is entering his 17th NFL season and has played for 10 other teams. He spent the previous two seasons with the New York Jets, throwing 19 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions while going 5-11 as a starter. He announced his retirement after last season to spend more time with family and pursue a TV announcing career.
For his career, McCown has thrown for 1,707 yards with 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions. He has a 23-53 record as a starter.
According to ESPN.com, McCown is one of seven players in NFL history to attempt a pass for seven different teams. He and Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is now with Miami, are the only active players on the list.
Ideally, he will never throw a pass for the Eagles in a regular-season or playoff game. The team is hoping that Wentz will be able to avoid the injuries that plagued him the previous two seasons.
Sudfeld is expected to be back early in the regular season after breaking his wrist against Tennessee two weeks ago, but the team could be considering placing him on the injury list. Signing McCown means Kessler's future with the team is uncertain. Rookie Clayton Thorson, a fifth-round draft pick out of Northwestern University, becomes a candidate for the practice squad.
