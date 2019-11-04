Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson won't play again for at least another month, if at all this season.

According to reports by NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and ESPN.com, Jackson will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair his abdominal injury and will be out four to six weeks.

Philadelphia-based core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers will perform the surgery.

Jackson met with Meyers on Monday afternoon, one day after getting hurt again on the first offensive series of the Eagles' 22-14 victory over Chicago.

Jackson, who had missed the previous six games, drew a pass interference penalty on the first play of the possession, then had a 5-yard reception during a series that ended with Jake Elliott booting a 28-yard field goal.

Jackson stood on the sideline holding his helmet on the next series before going into the locker room. He sat on the bench the entire second half and was unavailable for comment after the game.

According to NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, Jackson was told his abdominal muscle was torn completely off the bone when he was tackled after his catch. It was only a slight tear when he got hurt in Week 2 at Atlanta.

Jackson enjoyed a fantastic season debut, catching two touchdown passes of more than 50 yards in a 32-27 victory over Washington on Sept. 8, but he missed the next six games after getting hurt against the Falcons.

Surgery was a possibility at the time, but Jackson reportedly decided against it in favor of a rehab program.

The 32-year-old returned against the Bears, receiving a loud ovation from the fans when he emerged from the tunnel before the game.

"He was only out there a little bit, but he was a spark when he was, regardless of what he was doing," quarterback Carson Wentz said Sunday. "Hopefully, he'll be fine, and we'll get him back out there."

There had been speculation the Eagles would have been better off resting Jackson against the Bears to give him an extra two weeks off since Philadelphia is off this coming week.

But Eagles coach Doug Pederson said during Monday's livestreamed news conference before the reports about surgery that it wasn't a consideration.

Jackson had shown enough progress in practice that Pederson had no qualms about playing him Sunday.

"He had been busting his tail to get back out on the field, and he had a really good week of practice," Pederson said. "He was feeling good, so I have no regrets about putting him out there."

Without Jackson as a deep threat, the Eagles' other wide receivers have struggled to get open and to hold onto the football.

Nelson Agholor had three receptions for 21 yards against the Bears. Alshon Jeffrey had four catches for 36 yards but dropped three passes. Mack Hollins was shut out for the fifth straight game, yet he still plays ahead of rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, a second-round draft pick this year.

"I think over all (the wide receivers) have been good, but I would say they haven't been great," Pederson said. "We just have to continue to work with these guys. Every week is a new week with a new set of challenges."

The Eagles decided against acquiring a wide receiver before the trade deadline last Tuesday, though the New York Jets' Robby Anderson and Cincinnati's A. J. Green were believed to be available.

They could wind up promoting Greg Ward Jr., who was their leading receiver in the preseason, from the practice squad to the active roster or sign a free agent such as former Eagle Jordan Matthews, who was released by San Francisco last week.

"At this point, it's something we'll take a look at," Pederson said. "We have to take a look at it, obviously. It's real. We have time this week to make those decisions."

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

