ATLANTIC CITY — Philadelphia super-featherweight Antonio DuBose (12-2-1, 3 KOs) earned his fourth straight victory with a fifth-round TKO over Nicaragua’s Julio Biotrago (13-21, 3 KOs) Saturday at Showboat Atlantic City Hotel.
In other bouts, unbeaten cruiserweight Robin Safar (10-0, 7 KOs) remained unbeaten with a first-round TKO over Quintell Thompson (4-9-1, 4 KOs), of Columbia, Missouri.
Welterweight Dezmond Lucas (1-0, 0 KOs), of Bronx, New York, won his pro debut with a four-round unanimous decision over Detroit’s Kaywann Sistrunk (0-3-1).
A scheduled four-rounder between Philadelphia super-lightweight Jan Carlos Rivera (4-0, 4 KOs) and Stephen Derstine (6-8, 4 KOs), of Fulton, Missouri, was ruled a no-decison due to an accidental head butt. In the opening bout, Cliffwood super-welterweight Saleem Kelly (3-0-1, 2 KOs) and Antonio Luis Hernandez (2-10-1, 0 KOs), of Kansas City, fought to a four-round draw.
Upcoming fights
Boxing returns to Atlantic City with three cards next month.
On Jan, 4, Pleasantville welterweight Anthony Young will headline a card at Showboat behind promoter Marvin Shuler.
On Jan. 10, middleweight champion Claressa Shields (9-0, 2 KOs) will meet Croatia’s Ivana Habizin (20-3, 7 KOs) at Ocean Casino Resort on Showtime Championship Boxing.
One day later, Philadelphia’s Jesse Hart (26-2, 21 KOs) will fight Joe Smith Jr. (24-3, 20 KOs), from Long Island, New York, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on ESPN.
World-rated junior-middleweight Thomas LaManna (28-2-1, 10 KOs) is scheduled to fight Jan. 18 at the Liacuras Center in Philadelphia on the undercard of the Julian Williams-Jeison Rosario bout.
LaManna is ranked 12th by the WBA and 14th by the World Boxing Organization.
