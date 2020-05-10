AJ Johnson, of Upper Township, competes in the Western States 100 Miler in California, one of 86 ultra-marathons he has run all over the country. Starting April 26, the 56-year-old retired state trooper ran 100 miles along the roads and trails of his community in under 23 hours.
AJ Johnson, of Upper Township, runs the 2018 Massanutten Trail 100 Miler, a race of 103.7 miles, in Virginia. Starting April 25, the 56-year-old retired state trooper ran 100 miles throughout the roads and trails of his community in under 23 hours.
AJ Johnson, of Upper Township, finishes the 2011 Massanutten Trail 100 Miler, a race of 103.7 miles, in Virginia. Starting April 25, the 56-year-old retired state trooper ran 100 miles throughout the roads and trails of his community in under 23 hours.
AJ Johnson, of Upper Township, competes in the Western States 100 Miler in California, one of 86 ultra-marathons he has run all over the country. Starting April 26, the 56-year-old retired state trooper ran 100 miles along the roads and trails of his community in under 23 hours.
Facchino Photography / Provided
AJ Johnson competes in the Escarpment Trail Run in New York’s Catskills Mountains. Johnson, 56, has run 25 100-mile events and 86 ultra-marathons (any distance beyond the traditional 26.2 miles).
David W Martin / Provided
AJ Johnson, of Upper Township,2018 Hat Run 50K in Maryland. Starting April 25, the 56-year-old retired state trooper ran 100 miles throughout the roads and trails of his community in under 23 hours.
Provided
AJ Johnson, of Upper Township, runs the 2018 Massanutten Trail 100 Miler, a race of 103.7 miles, in Virginia. Starting April 25, the 56-year-old retired state trooper ran 100 miles throughout the roads and trails of his community in under 23 hours.
AJ Johnson, of Upper Township, finishes the 2011 Massanutten Trail 100 Miler, a race of 103.7 miles, in Virginia. Starting April 25, the 56-year-old retired state trooper ran 100 miles throughout the roads and trails of his community in under 23 hours.
AJ Johnson typically competes in at least two 100-mile races each year. He’s completed 80-plus ultra marathons since he started running in 1997.
The 56-year-old Upper Township resident recently added to those totals.
Johnson, a retired state trooper, finished a 100-mile unofficial race in 22 hours, 29 minutes, 54 seconds. He started at 9 a.m. April 26 and ran solo along roads and trails and through the woods in his community.
It was his 25th career 100 miler and his 86th ultra run (any distance longer than the standard 26.2-mile marathon).
“It was very satisfying to know that, even at my age, I’m still capable of performing well,” said Johnson, whose goal was to finish this time in under 24 hours.
“It’s always great when you set a goal for yourself and attain it. I felt good about it.”
With so many other races around the nation being canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most race directors are following the trend and going virtual.
Runners can register for a virtual race online and choose their own starting line and course, whether it’s outdoor trails, neighborhood streets or on a treadmill.
Based on the honor system, runners upload their times and a prize or a medal is mailed.
Virtual races are often done in a group, and runners and family members can follow along via Zoom or YouTube.
But Johnson did his race alone.
“This was the first time I did this by myself without any other runners,” Johnson said. “It made for a more mentally challenging experience, more so than physically. After midnight, it becomes a very lonely, dark experience.”
Prior to his own ultra marathon, Johnson was just going to compete in the Social Distancing Ultra Virtual 50K (about 31 miles) hosted by Athletic-Equation, a fitness organization based in Virginia.
But he decided to extend the distance and run 100 miles to make up for the NJ Devil 100 Miler, which uses the Batona Trail in the Pine Barrens. That event was rescheduled from April 25 to Oct. 10.
“I treated it as if I were in an actual race,” Johnson said. “I wanted to get 30 miles in as quickly as I could, then settle into a nice pace to break the 24-hour mark.”
Johnson turned his garage into an aid station, which 100-mile races have about every 6 or 7 miles apart for runners to replenish or even change clothes if needed because many of the events are held are on dirt trails.
He would run about that distance and loop back around to his garage.
“It really wasn’t bad at all,” Johnson said. “I just went out and did my thing, returned and refueled and kept going.”
Johnson belongs to the NJ Shore Run Club in Atlantic County, which his friend Steve Antczak co-founded. Antczak and Johnson have competed together.
Antczak, who called Johnson a “mentor,” said his friend motivated him to become a runner. Antczak also accompanied and supported Johnson at many of his ultra races.
“AJ is a very, very determined person,” said Antczak, 53, of Northfield. “He always has big goals. He is a very motivated person and takes on the hardest challenges in the ultra running world.”
Johnson’s personal best for 100 miles is 20:39.00, set at the 2018 Yeti 100 Mile Endurance Run in Abingdon, Virginia.
Antczak said it’s “very inspirational” to see other runners, especially Johnson, compete in 100 milers and other ultras.
“I don’t know what else to call him but tenacious,” said Antczak, who is the father of Mainland Regional High School senior standout sprinter Kevin Antczak.
“When he picks a race he wants to do, there is no quit in him no matter the terrain or difficulty of the course,” Antczak said of Johnson. “It’s very different to do an unsupported ultra. I can’t imagine being out there all solo.”
Johnson said the hardest part of his unofficial race came after 2 a.m. He said running alone in the dark can cause the mind to overthink or rethink things. After 70 miles in any 100 ultra, the race starts to get especially mentally and physically tough, he said.
“I literally never saw a person running,” Johnson said of his recent ultra. “There is a different motivation when racing other people. I’m racing myself, so I adhere to time versus someone in front of me and wanting to pass them.
“When I got back to my aid station, or garage, I simply had to refocus and remind myself why I’m doing this. I told people I would do this, and I wasn’t going to let them or myself down.”
Johnson, who is a occasionally a substitute teacher, started running 22 years ago. He was 34, lifted a lot of weights and was in decent shape, but one day he went for a 2.5-mile jog and found it to be difficult.
That’s when he committed to running.
Johnson also has competed in 23 standard marathons with a personal best of 2:57.48. He has raced 50 milers (11), 100Ks (10) and 50Ks (37).
“My goal now is to keep running,” Johnson said. “ Just to get out there every day and enjoy it and stay physically fit. Really, my goal is to always be in shape to run 100 miles at a drop of a hat.”
102119_spt_marathon
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.