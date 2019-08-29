PHILADELPHIA - No matter how frustrated he gets, Rhys Hoskins keeps walking to the white rectangle.
Cesar Hernandez and Vince Velasquez have showed the same perseverance.
On Wednesday night, all three were rewarded and after some recent disappointing past performances, the trio played pivotal roles in a Phillies win.
Philadelphia pounded 17 hits and beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-3 before 24.224 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia (70-63) has won two straight and remains in contention for a National League wild card spot.
"It's tough," Hoskins said. "This game is rooted in failure, and it will eat you up if just don't keep going.
"Jay Bruce has a saying 'You just have to keep walking up to the white rectangle.' As long as your name is in the lineup, just keep walking up to the (batter's) box. Everyone in here is talented enough that eventually it will turn the other way."
Hoskins entered the game batting .120 in August. He hit a double and a triple in his first two at-bats and finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored. It was the first time since July 24 that Hoskins had two hits in a game.
"I was joking with somebody that the only thing I did different today was get a hair cut," Hoskins said.
Hoskins success might have been case of doing less not more.
"I think I was a little more narrow at the plate almost trying to swing 80 percent," he said. "I really tried to be boring in (batting practice) the last week or so. I guess tonight is the night it seemed to click in the game."
Hernandez provided redemption storyline number two. He was benched Monday for not hustling in Sunday's loss to the Miami Marlins. But on Wednesday he was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Finally, starting pitcher Velasquez had blown a 7-0 lead in a 19-11 loss to the Miami Marlins in his previous start last Friday.
On Wednesday, the Phillies again handed him an early lead. Philadelphia led 3-0 early and Velasquez made sure that held up.
He threw five innings, allowing five hits and two runs. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter.
"After the last performance, I knew I needed to make an impact," Velasquez said. "I knew today was a pretty important day for me and the team in general. All in all I think was a good step in the right direction."
