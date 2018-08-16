PHILADELPHIA – After their worst loss in 89 years, the Phillies needed some stability Thursday night.
They got it from Rhys Hoskins and Zach Eflin.
The Phillies split a double header with the New York Mets by winning the second game 9-6 before 33,049 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
Philadelphia lost the first game 25-4 – its worst defeat since a 28-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on July 6, 1929. The Phillies committed four errors and allowed 11 unearned runs in the defeat.
In the second game, Hoskins erased some of the bad karma of that poor performance with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to give Philadelphia a 3-2 lead it never relinquished.
"This whole game in general was pretty big," Hoskins said. "This is kind of what we've done all year. I know we've heard Gabe (Phillies manager Gabe Kapler) say it. We've kind of gotten knocked in the mouth a couple of times this year, and we've gotten right back up."
Starting pitcher Eflin overcame a shaky start. He allowed three straight doubles and two runs in the first inning, but then allowed just one hit in his next five innings. Eflin faded a bit in the seventh but left the game with an 8-4 lead.
"I kind of got in a funk in the first inning," he said. "To be completely honest, I was kind of in a funk the whole night. I didn't have my best command. I felt like my slider kind of saved me."
The Phillies also got big offensive performances from Nick Williams, Scott Kingery and Wilson Ramos.
Williams had two hits and an RBI, while Kingery’s second-inning solo home run gave Philadelphia a 4-2 lead.
Ramos, in just his second Philadelphia start, went 3 for 5 with an RBI. The catcher, who the Phillies acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays last month, is 6 for 9 in two Philadelphia starts.
The Phillies said they didn't talk at all between games about how poor their performance was in the 25-4 loss.
"These guys are professionals," Kapler said. "They know how to prepare for the next game. They know how to wash it off. You have to have a short memory. We had an ugly first-game, there’s no denying that. It was one that we wanted to forget quickly and one way to do that is to come out and win the next game. That’s just what we did."
The Phillies caught another break when the first-place Atlanta Braves squandered a lead and loss to the Colorado Rockies 5-3 Thursday night. The Phillies (67-54) trail the Braves (68-52) in the National League East by 1.5 games.
"You get wake up tomorrow closer than you were today," Hoskins said. "That's a good day."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.