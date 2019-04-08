PHILADELPHIA – Rhys Hoskins obviously feels comfortable with a count of three balls and two strikes.
For the second straight game, Hoskins hit a home run on a 3-2 pitch to propel the Phillies to a win.
Hoskins’ sixth-inning solo blast gave Philadelphia a lead it never relinquished in a 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals before 28,212 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.
Hoskins gave the Phillies an insurance run with another solo home run in the eighth that made it 4-2 Phillies. This home run came on a 3-1 pitch. The Phillies (7-2) have won two straight and are 3-1 in the current six-game home stand.
Hoskins home run came with the score tied on a 3-2 curveball from Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez.
Hoskins also hit a home run on 3-2 curveball in Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Twins.
On Monday, the right-handed Hoskins lofted Sanchez’s pitch 363 feet into the left-field stands.
Hoskins is 3 for 8 in 3-2 counts this season with two home runs, seven RBIs and four walks.
In 2018, Hoskins batted .223 (21 for 94) with 35 walks in 3-2 counts, but he hit seven home runs – more than he did in any other count.
The Phillies trailed 2-0 after three innings, but tied the game on Odubel Herrera’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth.
Much of the pre-game attention focused on Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez, who was making his first start of the season. There is no doubt the 26-year-old Velasquez has talent. He has averaged 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in his 69 Philadelphia starts, but he has struggled with consistency. Velasquez pitched at least six innings in just three of his final 13 starts last season.
On Monday, Velasquez allowed four hits and two runs in five innings.
He threw 80 pitches and got just four swing-and-miss strikes. His fastball averaged 94.6 mph.
The Phillies bullpen, which had struggled in some early games, turned in its second straight standout performance.
Seranthony Dominguez, Adam Morgan, and Dave Robertson each threw a shutout inning. Pat Neshek allowed and survived the ninth for the save.
Dominguez retired the side in order in the sixth to earn the win. It was his best effort of the season and his velocity, which had dipped in his earlier outings, was back. He threw a pair of 98.1 mph fastball in striking out Nationals standout Anthony Rendon.
Neshek created some anxiety in the ninth. Brian Dozier led the off the inning with a home run and Rendon followed with a double. But Neshek got the next three hitters to preserve the win.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.