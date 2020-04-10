Rhys Hoskins spent three days last month practicing his video-game skills before he faced a player from the Miami Marlins to celebrate what would have been baseball’s opening day.
Turns out, Hoskins’ practice was for more than just one game.
Hoskins will represent the Philadelphia Phillies in Major League Baseball’s “MLB The Show” Players League, a video game league that launches Friday night comprised of 30 major-leaguers representing the team they play for.
Each game will be streamed for fans to watch on Twitch, YouTube and MLB’s social media accounts.
The major-league season is delayed until at least the middle of May due to the new coronavirus pandemic. There’s no telling when baseball will return. Until then, watching big leaguers play each other on the virtual field is the closest we’ll get to baseball.
The players will play 29 regular-season games of Sony’s MLB The Show for PlayStation before the top eight teams advance to the postseason. Each game is only three-innings, allowing the players to play multiple games a day. Hoskins plays his first games Saturday, and they’ll be streamed at twitch.tv/rhyshoskins.
Carlos Santana, who smashed a TV in the Phillies clubhouse late in the 2018 season because he believed his teammates were playing too many video games, will represent the Cleveland Indians.
The league will also raise money for the Boys and Girls Club. Major League Baseball, the Players Association and Sony will donate $5,000 on behalf of each participating player to a Boys and Girls Club in their team’s community. The championship player will earn an additional $25,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club in his community.
“I played it growing up a ton. I think the first thing I had was ‘MLB The Show 09.’ But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve played a lot less video games,” Hoskins said last month. “We have a lot more time now, so it’s given us something to do.”
The MLB video-game league follows the NBA’s move last week to schedule a 16-player tournament with players facing each other in the NBA 2K video game.
