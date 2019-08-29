Riley Howat underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right knee last Aug. 30.
Exactly a year from that operation, the 5-foot-11, 265-pound Holy Spirit Hgh School senior will start at right tackle for the Spartans as they open the football season against Mount St. Joseph of Maryland at 5 p.m. Friday.
"You go into the surgery and the rehab process," Howat said, "and you don't know when you're going to be ready. I have to make this year count. I'm not going to get another shot at it."
Injuries can be tougher emotionally for high school athletes than for their college or professional counterparts. Most professionals have multi-year careers.
Injured college athletes can redshirt and gain an extra season. College rules allow athletes five years to play four seasons. High school athletes have just four years to play four seasons.
"When you're injured, and you're just sitting there watching," Howat said, "you realize how bad you want to be out there."
Howat, 17, comes from a football family. The Ventnor resident's father, Ken, played defensive end for Winter Park High School in Florida and still holds that school's single-season sack record.
Howat began his career with the Ventnor Pirates of the Atlantic County Junior Football League in the second grade.
"I haven't stopped playing since," he said.
Howat started for Holy Spirit on the offensive line as a sophomore. Big things were expected of him in his junior year.
But he completely tore his anterior cruciate ligament and partially tore his meniscus during a scrimmage against Pleasantville.
The injury happened on a pass play.
Howat was at left guard and notice a Greyhounds linebacker about to blitz.
The Pleasantville defender backed off a bit and then rushed at Howat with full force.
"I was trying to hold him off with all my might," Howat said.
A scrum of linemen then rolled on the ground and undercut Howat's legs.
He needed to be helped off the field.
Howat didn't think the injury was that bad. He thought a torn ACL would hurt a lot more.
But he tried to run on his swollen knee the day after the scrimmage and couldn't do it. An MRI soon confirmed the injury.
Matthew Pepe, the Philadelphia Eagles co-head orthopedic physician, performed the surgery at Rothman Orthopaedics in Egg Harbor Township.
"That helped me feel better about the process," Howat said of Pepe's association with the Eagles.
Howat rehabilitated five or six days a week in the Spirit weight room with team trainer Steven Murphy. Howat also received inspirational texts from former Holy Spirit coach Bill Walsh, who is battling ALS.
"There were days where it was more sore," Howat said. "Just seeing my teammates out there and me not being able to play motivated me. Everyone on the coaching staff was super helpful and positive."
But watching from the sidelines was tough. Howat felt especially helpless after seeing Spirit lose to St. Joseph 41-22 in the state Non-Public II title game at Metlife Stadium on Nov. 30.
"There was nothing I could do," he said. "I just had to sit there and be the best teammate I could be. I felt like I could make a difference out there."
Doctors cleared Howat for full contact a week before preseason camp began this month.
He will lead an offensive line that has experience but hasn't played together much.
"Having somebody like Riley who has a full year of varsity of experience in some big games to come back and solidify the offensive line for us helps," Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. "You have to win games upfront, and that starts with our offensive line."
Friday's game against Mount St. Joseph is one of the most anticipated of the opening weekend. The Gaels, from Baltimore, are one of Maryland's top teams. Spirit is expected to challenge for a state Non-Public II title.
Just about everyone is pumped for the season opener, but few players on the field are likely to be more excited than Howat.
"I'm looking forward to going full speed against real competition," he said. "I want to see how I feel and how I compete. That will be really cool."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.