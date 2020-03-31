Rowan University junior Klaudia Rzotkiewicz earned two New Jersey Athletic Conference honorable mentions for women’s swimming Tuesday.

The 2018 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate earned the honors in the 1- and 3-meter dives. She totaled 346.94 points in the 1 and 350.94 points in the 3, placing third in both events at the Metropolitan Championships held Feb. 21-23 at Rutgers University.

Tori DeLusant (Oakcrest) was named a first-team Atlantic East Conference all-star with Cabrini’s 800 free relay team. She added second-team honors in the 200 backstroke, the 200 individual medley relay and as a part of the 400 free and 400 medley relays.

Men’s indoor track

Stevens Institute of Technology freshman David Springstead (Southern Regional) was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Co-Rookie of the Year with teammate Damani Jones.

Springstead placed second in the heptathlon at the conference championship meet, winning three of the six events.

Wrestling

Stevens Institute of Technology grad student Thomas Poklikuha (Pinelands Regional) was named to the Middle Atlantic Conference first team at 165 pounds. He won the MAC title and qualified for the NCAA Division III tournament.

Poklikuha’s freshman teammate Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey Township) was named to the second team at 133. He placed second at the conference tournament.

