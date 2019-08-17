Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Malachi Winters, #1 of Hammonton, during a drill as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Dean Deveney, #41 of Northfield, who played for Mainland, during Rowan University football team’s annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Dean Deveney, #41 of Northfield and played for Mainland, goes after a pass covered by Trevor Reid, #55, as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sean carey, of Somers Point, who played for Mainland, during Rowan University football team’s annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Malachi Winters, #1 of Hammonton, runs back a punt return as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Malachi Winters, #1 of Hammonton, during a drill as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Malachi Winters, #1 of Hammonton, waits to play as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Malachi Winters, #1 of Hammonton, during a drill as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Cedric Dawkins, the Defensive Coordinator Coach from Ocean City, throws during a drill as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Fans kept protected from a hot sun during Rowan University football team’s annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Malachi Winters, #1 of Hammonton, takes direction from coach Cedric Dawkins, of Ocean City, during a drill as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Dean Deveney, #41 of Northfield, who played for Mainland, during Rowan University football team’s annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Malachi Winters, #1 of Hammonton, during a drill as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Michael Mascioli, of Hammonton, who played for St. Joseph High School, during a drill at Rowan University football team’s annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ryan Swenson, of Northfields, who played for Mainland, during a drill at Rowan University football team’s annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Oat Lancetta, Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator, directs a drill as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Malachi Winters, #1 of Hammonton, during a drill as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Charles Faisst, Assistant Defensive Line Coach, who played for Oakcrest high School, directs a drill as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Malachi Winters, #1 of Hammonton, covers a receiver as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Malachi Winters, #1 of Hammonton, during a drill as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dean Deveney, #41 of Northfield, who played for Mainland, during Rowan University football team’s annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dean Deveney, #41 of Northfield and played for Mainland, goes after a pass covered by Trevor Reid, #55, as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Sean carey, of Somers Point, who played for Mainland, during Rowan University football team’s annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Malachi Winters, #1 of Hammonton, runs back a punt return as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Malachi Winters, #1 of Hammonton, during a drill as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Malachi Winters, #1 of Hammonton, waits to play as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Malachi Winters, #1 of Hammonton, during a drill as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Cedric Dawkins, the Defensive Coordinator Coach from Ocean City, throws during a drill as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Fans kept protected from a hot sun during Rowan University football team’s annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Malachi Winters, #1 of Hammonton, takes direction from coach Cedric Dawkins, of Ocean City, during a drill as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dean Deveney, #41 of Northfield, who played for Mainland, during Rowan University football team’s annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Fas watch the Rowan University football team’s annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Malachi Winters, #1 of Hammonton, during a drill as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Michael Mascioli, of Hammonton, who played for St. Joseph High School, during a drill at Rowan University football team’s annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ryan Swenson, of Northfields, who played for Mainland, during a drill at Rowan University football team’s annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Oat Lancetta, Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator, directs a drill as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Malachi Winters, #1 of Hammonton, during a drill as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Charles Faisst, Assistant Defensive Line Coach, who played for Oakcrest high School, directs a drill as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Malachi Winters, #1 of Hammonton, covers a receiver as the Rowan University football team holds its annual scrimmage for fans at the Ocean City High School football field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
OCEAN CITY — Rowan University football defensive back Malachi Winters and his teammates looked fast and pretty sharp for only their third official practice of the preseason Saturday at Ocean City High School's Carey Stadium.
The occasion was Rowan's eighth annual practice in Ocean City. The Profs split into groups and worked out for two hours on a warm, sunny day while family, friends and fans watched.
Winters, a former Hammonton High School standout, saw plenty of action in the practice, which had some hitting, but not the all-out kind.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Coach Jay Accorsi, wearing his customary beach hat, directed the practice along with several assistants, including Pat Lancetta, the associate head coach/offensive coordinator. Lancetta is a St. Joseph High School graduate.
Others included Dave Ellen, the tight ends coach and a former Bridgeton High School coach, specialists coach Jim Cooper, a former Mainland Regional kicker, and Steve Tucker, a longtime Rowan assistant who is now the quality control coach. Tucker was the athletic director at the now-defunct Sacred Heart High School in Vineland.
"It's awesome (to be back in Ocean City)," Accorsi said. "We were in helmets and shoulder pads, but not full equipment. I thought it was really competitive. I think it stems from the spring because this group really knows how to work each other in the right way. That's really critical for us to be successful.
"Beautiful weather. I don't think we've had a bad day here. It's always been sunny and breezy. We're really appreciative of being here. I'm glad that Pat Lancetta thought of the idea several years ago.
"Someday, somehow, we're going to play a game here. I don't know how we're going to work it out. I know I say that every year. I really would like to do that."
Rowan, which went 6-4 last year, will host Widener University in the season opener at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 in Glassboro.
Winters started all 10 games last year. He was fifth on the team in tackles with 50 and had one interception and one fumble recovery.
"When Malachi came in (as a freshman in 2017), we needed him to play right away," Accorsi said. "We're very fortunate to have him. He's a very athletic player and great young man."
Winters knows he's in a leadership role.
"I've been playing since I got here, and I really know the defense in and out," said Winters, a 20-year-old Hammonton resident. "I got to use my voice to communicate and make sure everyone's doing their job each and every play. To get better this year, we have to stay focused and make sure every man does their own job. If we do that, we'll be fine."
Rowan was competitive last year but is looking to move up.
"So far, for Day3, we're very pleased (with the offense)," Lancetta said. "I thought we did a good job. For a negative, I thought we had too many false starts.
"We have to become more consistent. We had some great games last year, but we have to play consistent football. We can't be up and down."
Junior linebacker Dean Deveney, a Mainland Regional graduate, played in seven games in 2018.
"This year, I've got a lot of work to do," said Deveney, a 21-year-old Northfield resident. "I've been a role player the last couple years. I get my time on special teams, and every day I try to compete. I'm looking to pull some more time this year. I'm taking that attitude to practice.
"I think last year was a good start. We came in this year with that high energy that overflowed from last year. Everybody is preparing as if they're a starter and that's what we need."
Rowan has several other players from the area. They include running back Ifreke Andy (Absegami), linebacker Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph), defensive linemen Sunny Tapp (St. Joseph) and Stephen Haynes (Millville), defensive backs Ryan Swenson (Mainland Regional) and Manny Pelzer (a Pleasantville resident), tight end Brayan Padron (a Millville resident), offensive lineman Jeff DeJean (Egg Harbor Township), and wide receiver Brian Batts (Atlantic City), plus freshmen back Chris Doughty (Buena Regional), kicker Sean Carey (Mainland Regional) and wide receiver Jared Armitage (ACIT).
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
SEEN at Rowan football's 2019 Ocean City practice (15)
SEEN at Rowan football's 2019 Ocean City practice (8)
SEEN at Rowan football's 2019 Ocean City practice (19)
SEEN at Rowan football's 2019 Ocean City practice (12)
SEEN at Rowan football's 2019 Ocean City practice (14)
SEEN at Rowan football's 2019 Ocean City practice (21)
SEEN at Rowan football's 2019 Ocean City practice (17)
SEEN at Rowan football's 2019 Ocean City practice (9)
Dean Deveney
SEEN at Rowan football's 2019 Ocean City practice (10)
SEEN at Rowan football's 2019 Ocean City practice (11)
Malachi Winters
SEEN at Rowan football's 2019 Ocean City practice (6)
SEEN at Rowan football's 2019 Ocean City practice (16)
SEEN at Rowan football's 2019 Ocean City practice (7)
SEEN at Rowan football's 2019 Ocean City practice (20)
SEEN at Rowan football's 2019 Ocean City practice (13)
SEEN at Rowan football's 2019 Ocean City practice (18)
SEEN at 2019 Goudy Rescue Races (20)
SEEN at 2019 Goudy Rescue Races (16)
SEEN at 2019 Goudy Rescue Races (5)
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Rowan University Football Scrimmage
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.