OCEAN CITY — Rowan University football defensive back Malachi Winters and his teammates looked fast and pretty sharp for only their third official practice of the preseason Saturday at Ocean City High School's Carey Stadium.

The occasion was Rowan's eighth annual practice in Ocean City. The Profs split into groups and worked out for two hours on a warm, sunny day while family, friends and fans watched.

Winters, a former Hammonton High School standout, saw plenty of action in the practice, which had some hitting, but not the all-out kind.

Coach Jay Accorsi, wearing his customary beach hat, directed the practice along with several assistants, including Pat Lancetta, the associate head coach/offensive coordinator. Lancetta is a St. Joseph High School graduate.

Others included Dave Ellen, the tight ends coach and a former Bridgeton High School coach, specialists coach Jim Cooper, a former Mainland Regional kicker, and Steve Tucker, a longtime Rowan assistant who is now the quality control coach. Tucker was the athletic director at the now-defunct Sacred Heart High School in Vineland.

"It's awesome (to be back in Ocean City)," Accorsi said. "We were in helmets and shoulder pads, but not full equipment. I thought it was really competitive. I think it stems from the spring because this group really knows how to work each other in the right way. That's really critical for us to be successful.

"Beautiful weather. I don't think we've had a bad day here. It's always been sunny and breezy. We're really appreciative of being here. I'm glad that Pat Lancetta thought of the idea several years ago.

"Someday, somehow, we're going to play a game here. I don't know how we're going to work it out. I know I say that every year. I really would like to do that."

Rowan, which went 6-4 last year, will host Widener University in the season opener at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 in Glassboro.

Winters started all 10 games last year. He was fifth on the team in tackles with 50 and had one interception and one fumble recovery.

"When Malachi came in (as a freshman in 2017), we needed him to play right away," Accorsi said. "We're very fortunate to have him. He's a very athletic player and great young man."

Winters knows he's in a leadership role.

"I've been playing since I got here, and I really know the defense in and out," said Winters, a 20-year-old Hammonton resident. "I got to use my voice to communicate and make sure everyone's doing their job each and every play. To get better this year, we have to stay focused and make sure every man does their own job. If we do that, we'll be fine."

Rowan was competitive last year but is looking to move up.

"So far, for Day3, we're very pleased (with the offense)," Lancetta said. "I thought we did a good job. For a negative, I thought we had too many false starts.

"We have to become more consistent. We had some great games last year, but we have to play consistent football. We can't be up and down."

Junior linebacker Dean Deveney, a Mainland Regional graduate, played in seven games in 2018.

"This year, I've got a lot of work to do," said Deveney, a 21-year-old Northfield resident. "I've been a role player the last couple years. I get my time on special teams, and every day I try to compete. I'm looking to pull some more time this year. I'm taking that attitude to practice.

"I think last year was a good start. We came in this year with that high energy that overflowed from last year. Everybody is preparing as if they're a starter and that's what we need."

Rowan has several other players from the area. They include running back Ifreke Andy (Absegami), linebacker Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph), defensive linemen Sunny Tapp (St. Joseph) and Stephen Haynes (Millville), defensive backs Ryan Swenson (Mainland Regional) and Manny Pelzer (a Pleasantville resident), tight end Brayan Padron (a Millville resident), offensive lineman Jeff DeJean (Egg Harbor Township), and wide receiver Brian Batts (Atlantic City), plus freshmen back Chris Doughty (Buena Regional), kicker Sean Carey (Mainland Regional) and wide receiver Jared Armitage (ACIT).

