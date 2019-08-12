Rowan Football Scrimmage Ocean City

Senior defensive end Kevin Stokes, left, battles during the Profs’ seventh annual Brown & Gold Scrimmage. The Oakcrest High School graduate is one of their top returning players. ‘It comes down to who is more prepared and makes less mistakes,’ Stokes says of the upcoming NJAC season.

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

The Rowan University football team will hold its eighth annual practice at Ocean City High School from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Carey Stadium near the Boardwalk.

The Profs begin their preseason camp Thursday and play their season opener at home against Widener University on Sept. 7 in Glassboro.

Rowan is ranked fifth among eight teams in the New Jersey Athletic Conference coaches preseason poll released Monday.

Top ranked in the poll is Wesley College, which was 7-4 last year but earned at least a share of the NJAC title in each of the previous three seasons. Salisbury University is ranked second, while Montclair State University is third and Christopher Newport University fourth.

Rowan finished at 6-4 (5-4 NJAC). The Profs are led by coach Jay Accorsi, now in his 18th season. Accorsi's career record at Rowan is 125-57.

The Profs' captains are seniors David Gajderowicz, Nick Grosso, Anthony LaRosa and Elijah Rehm. Gajderowicz, a defensive lineman, Rehm, a wide receiver-return man and Scott Dunscomb, a junior offensive lineman, are returning all-conference players.

Rowan has made 16 NCAA Division III playoff appearances and has won 19 NJAC titles. The Profs have advanced to the national championship game, the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, five times.

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

