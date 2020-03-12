The Rowan University indoor men's track and field team won the All-Atlantic Region Championships in Rochester New York, topping a field of 43 schools.
Kevin King (Ocean City H.S.) won the 60 hurdles in 8.28 seconds. Rakim Coyle (Wildwood Catholic) won the long jump (7.20 meters) and ran on the winning 4x200 relay (1:29.98). Coyle was also sixth in the triple jump (13.81). Justin Bishop (Mainland Regional) ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:17.02).
Eric Barnes (Egg Harbor Township) ran on Rutgers’ second-place 4x800 relay (7:31.12) at the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships in Boston.
Robert Dessoye (EHT) ran on Bucknell’s seventh-place distant medley relay (10:01.22) at the ECAC Championships.
Women’s indoor track
Alyssa Aldridge (Mainland) was ninth in the 3,000-meter run (9:44.27) and sixth in the 5,000 (16:43.26) for Georgetown at the Big East Indoor Championships in Washington, D.C.
Women’s gymnastics
Erin Howell (EHT) tallied a 9.725 on the bars and floors, finishing fifth in both events for Brown in a second-place finish in a tri-meet with Bowling Green and Rhode Island.
Women’s acrobatics and tumbling
Ashley Jamison (Ocean City) was on Oregon’s quad tumbling event that beat Quinnipiac 8.65-8.50. Oregon won the overall team scoring 274.87-273.705.
Men’s golf
Michael Lange (Atlantic City) shot a two-day 151, finishing 7 over par and tied for sixth to lead Rosemont to a fourth-place finish at the Pfeiffer Invitational in Hardeeville, South Carolina, to kick off the spring season.
Giovanni Albano (St. Augustine Prep) shot a two-day 169 for Drew, which placed eighth out of 10 teams at the Pfeiffer Invitational. He finished tied for 44th.
Wrestling
Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) was one of six place-winners for American at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Fitzpatrick went 2-3 at 165 pounds, placing eighth. He dropped his opening bout 5-2 and won a pair of decisions in the consolation rounds. After losing a 6-4 consolation quarterfinal, he lost 3-2 in the seventh-place bout.
John Stout (Southern Regional) competed for Penn at the EIWA Championships, going 0-2 at 184.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 win over Lees-McRae, Brennan Davis (Southern Regional) had 26 assists and three digs. Liam Maxwell (Southern) had six kills, and Matthew Maxwell (Southern), Liam’s cousin, had five digs.
