The Phillies will retire Roy Halladay’s No. 34 on May 29 at Citizens Bank Park in a ceremony before Philadelphia plays the Washington Nationals at 7:05 p.m.
The ceremony will be held on the 10th anniversary of Halladay’s perfect game against the Miami Marlins.
Halladay died Nov. 17, 2017, when the plane he was flying solo crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. He was 40 years old.
Halladay, nicknamed “Doc,” spent 16 seasons in the major leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays and Phillies. He retired in December 2013 because of an ailing back. He finished with 67 complete games, an astounding number in a bullpen-dominated era.
Halladay ensured a special spot in baseball history when he threw a no-hitter for the Phillies on Oct. 6, 2010, in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, beating the Cincinnati Reds 4-0. Halladay joined Don Larsen of the New York Yankees as the only pitchers to throw playoff no-hitters. Larsen threw a perfect game in the 1956 World Series.
Halladay joined the Phillies in 2010 and was 55-29 in four seasons. Overall, he was 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA in 416 career games, including 390 starts. He had 67 complete games and 20 shutouts. His resume includes three 20-win seasons, eight All-Star games, and three other top-3 finishes for the Cy Young Award.
Halladay was inducted into the Hall of Fame last summer.
The May 29th ceremony will also feature the unveiling of Halladay statue, located on the third-base plaza.
Other Phillies to have their numbers retired, include Richie Ashburn (1), Robin Roberts (36), Steve Carlton (32), Mike Schmidt (20) and Jim Bunning (14).
